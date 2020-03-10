An Elkhorn City woman was arrested this past weekend on charges related to a stabbing incident.
According to an arrest citation by Kentucky State Police Trooper B. Combs, just after 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Post 9 in Pikeville received a call of a stabbing on Rockhouse Creek in Elkhorn City. The caller, the citation said, who was later identified as Chasity Hill, 38, of Rockhouse Circle, told dispatch that the victim had fallen on a knife and cut her leg in the thigh area.
However, the citation said, the victim called police and reported that Hill had stabbed her and left the scene. The victim, the citation said, told police she had woken up and noticed items were missing from her purse. The citation said she confronted Hill about the items being missing, at which time Hill stabbed the victim in the leg.
Once on scene, the trooper wrote, a male subject advised the officer that Hill had come to his residence at Jones Road and barged in, stating someone had been shot. Hill, the man told the trooper, then began taking off her clothes, some of which were covered in blood.
The man, the citation said, had left his residence to check on the people in the residence from which Hill had come.
The victim was transported from the scene via LifeGuard Ambulance, the citation said, and the trooper went to the residence at Jones Road, where Hill was located.
Hill, the citation said, had different clothing on than was originally described and the original clothing she was wearing was located in the bathroom hamper and recovered.
Hill was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, tampering with evidence and falsely reporting an incident. Court records show that she pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday before Pike District Judge Tommy May, who ordered her held on a $10,000 cash bond.
