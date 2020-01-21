Walkers and runners will get a chance to join in on a new race this February while helping those in need.
The Inaugural Appalachian 10K/5K/1K/Half-Marathon will take place on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. It will start on Second Street at the Dueling Barrels Brewery and Distillery, and registration costs $25 for the 5K and 1K walk and $35 for the half-marathon and 10K. All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross.
Joel Thornbury, pharmacist with NOVA Pharmacy, said he organized the race as an opportunity to raise money for the Red Cross, while also providing a spring running event for local runners. Thornbury is a registered volunteer with the Red Cross and he is raising money for the organization.
“We don’t have a spring race here, and, for a lot of runners, we have to travel south and out of town if we want to race around that time,” Thornbury said.
Thornbury said he is expecting 75-100 people to participate in the race, and he said that he hopes it will be an opportunity to draw more people to the city.
“If we can bring attention to the city and bring attention to a great cause, I call that a win-win,” Thornbury said.
To register for the race, visit, www.aptiming.com/race/1021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.