When Santa rides the rails in November through Eastern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, he’ll be hillbilly rocking down the tracks with a country music legend.
The Kingsport (Tennessee) Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week on its Santa Train Facebook page that country music artist Marty Stuart will be the celebrity guest on this year’s train, set to run on Nov. 23. This year will mark the first trip for Stuart on the Santa Train, which runs each year the Saturday before Thanksgiving between CSX’s Shelby Yard at Shelbiana and Kingsport, Tennessee. The train stops at 13 designated locations along CSX’s former C&O and Clinchfield Railroad mainlines and gifts including stuffed animals, candy and other food items and toys are thrown from the rear of the train by Santa Claus to the typically large crowds gathered at each location.
Stuart told The Tennessean newspaper that he is “honored” to become a part of the cherished Santa Train tradition.
“Country music and trains go hand in hand, and the Santa Train bears further witness to that,” Stuart said. “It is such and honor to ride the rails with CSX this year, spread some love and bring some joy to those kids along the way. I’ll promise you nobody will be happier than me on the 23rd. I’ve been looking forward to this day for over a year now.”
Past guests have included Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Allison Krause and a host of other country music superstars and up-and-comers.
This year marks the 77th running of the CSX Santa Train.
