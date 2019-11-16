On Thursday, the Elkhorn City Council held its second work session of the week to discuss how alcohol sales will occur in the city.
During the meeting, the council was joined by Pikeville attorney Kyle Deskins as they discussed several topics pertaining to what the ordinance regarding alcohol sales would look like while also suggesting certain guidelines for what businesses that are interested in applying for a license must include. However, of the topics discussed, the one with the most dialogue pertained to the discussion on whether the city should allow alcohol sales on Sundays.
“Here’s my philosophy, and I may be wrong on this,” Elkhorn City Council member Rob Lester said. “Yes, the citizens of Elkhorn City voted for the city to go wet, but we also had a percentage that didn’t want to go wet.”
Lester said he believes there’s “no doubt” those people wanted against going “wet” because of their religious beliefs.
“It’s always easier to add something than it is to take something away,” Lester said. “I personally think no Sunday sales won’t punish anybody.”
Council member Roger Copley said he would have to vote the “other way” after listening to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, who was in attendance at the prior work session, tell the council that Prestonsburg initially didn’t allow alcohol sales on Sundays, but after seeing how much money the city was missing out on, it reversed course and voted to change the ordinance.
“I think it would be easier to see how this runs for awhile,” Lester said.
After some more discussion, the majority of the council agreed that not allowing alcohol sales on Sunday’s may be the best way to help the city begin the healing process after such a “bitter” election process. The city council can later revisit this topic and make changes to the ordinance if it feels that Sunday sales should be added.
