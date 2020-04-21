A man was arrested twice in the same day last week after, police said, he was arrested on a DUI charge, then arrested again hours after his release from jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle.
According to court documents, Ronnie D. Pruitt, 57, who is identified in court documents as having an address in Birmingham, Alabama, but also a past address of Mossy Bottom, Pikeville, was initially arrested after a crash late on April 16.
According to an arrest citation by PPD Sgt. Billy Ratliff, he responded at approximately 11 p.m. on April 16 to a report about a male subject who had driven a vehicle to the end of the roadway at Coal Hollow Road and over an embankment. Upon arrival, Ratliff wrote, he observed Ronnie D. Pruitt, 57, exiting the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Ratliff wrote that Pruitt appeared intoxicated and Pruitt told the officer he had smoked marijuana earlier. Ratliff wrote that he also found a broken crack pipe in Pruitt’s pocket.
Pruitt, the citation said, was taken to Pikeville Medical Center, where he submitted to a blood test and was then booked into the Pike County Detention Center just after midnight on April 17 on charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
Jail records show that Pruitt was released from the jail before 8 a.m. on April 17, but returned to custody that afternoon.
According to an arrest citation, Pikeville Police Officer Tommy Fouts responded at approximately 4 p.m. on April 17 to a report of a vehicle which had been stolen from Adams Construction at Coal Hollow Road.
Pruitt, the citation said, was located in the Pikeville City Park a short time later. The van, Fouts wrote, was located parked in front of Appalachian Wireless Arena. Pruitt told the officer he had thrown the keys to the vehicle in a garbage can in the park.
Fouts wrote that he found the keys and the van was returned to the property owner.
Pruitt was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center just before 5 p.m. on April 17, and released before 10 p.m. on his own recognizance, court documents show.
