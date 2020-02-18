Dist. 43 state Rep. Charles Booker met with about two dozen constituents at the University of Pikeville Chapel Friday, during a weekend visit to Eastern Kentucky, to discuss his candidacy and issues affecting the region while kicking off his Green New Deal tour.
Booker is one of 10 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the upcoming U.S. Senate primary election. He represents part of Jefferson County in the state legislature, and he stopped in Pikeville for a visit on Friday evening after attending a press conference at Pikeville Medical Center earlier that day with Gov. Andy Beshear and Dist. 94 state Rep. Angie Hatton. Following his visit on Friday, Booker planned to visit Martin County on Saturday.
During his visit Friday, Booker spoke about growing up in the west side of Louisville in one of the state’s poorest zip codes. His parents dropped out of high school in order to take care of their brothers and sisters. While growing up, Booker said, his mom was only able to afford food for him and his siblings.
“While growing up, I was taught a sense of community because I had to share everything,” Booker said. “We never had a lot.”
While discussing his personal story and the challenges his hometown has faced, he often made comparisons to the issues affecting Eastern Kentucky, saying that they are similar to the ones his neighborhood has faced for many years, including poverty, homelessness and loss of high-paying jobs.
“When I see challenges, especially in places like Appalachia, it is so similar to some of the challenges that I see in my community in the west end of Louisville,” Booker said. “Jobs have left — they left years ago — and a lot of people are abandoned. My uncles used to be able to walk to the factory that was in our neighborhood, that’s gone. … A lot of the challenges that we see are so similar that I’m like, man, we gotta stand together, and we gotta get out of these silos where we’re not focusing on talking and not listening to one another.”
Booker, who is a type-1 diabetic, discussed his experience with needing to ration insulin as he grew older because of expensive insulin prices. Rationing, he said, caused him to be taken to the hospital at one point because he developed a potentially deadly condition called diabetic ketoacidosis.
“I felt terrible because my insulin was so expensive and I knew my mom couldn’t afford it,” Booker said. “There would be times when I’d run out, and I’d tell my mom, ‘Mom, I’m out.’ I’d look at her and I could see her heart break.”
Booker’s experience with needing to afford insulin, he said, led him to support more affordable medical care for Kentuckians, like Medicare for All, and he said he will continue advocating for that both as state representative and if he is elected to the U.S. Senate.
“I never thought I’d be so vulnerable, but I know a lot of Kentuckians deal with these things,” Booker said. “Quite honestly, we don’t get heard, especially in the political arena, so I really just offer up my story as an example of the fact that no matter what you’re dealing with, you’re important, and you deserve a government that’s accountable to you.”
Regarding the “Green New Deal,” Booker said he believes there are a lot of misconceptions around the topic whenever it comes up in the House Natural Resources Committee.
Booker said the effects of the coal jobs that have left the region of Eastern Kentucky still remain and negatively affect the region, similarly to the factories and factory jobs that have left his hometown in west Louisville. Some of the effects in his hometown from the factories and chemical plants include contaminated water and land, which negatively affect the health of people who live there.
“When I think about issues about the environment, jobs and our health, I’m not seeing that as a political thing,” Booker said.
Booker said he believes that the state should “wrap its arms” around a Green New Deal by individualizing policies for the state itself, rather than focusing on the deal as it relates to other states.
“The issues that touch the conversation about our environment, our future, our economy, our health in a holistic way, they hit our most marginalized and most ignored communities,” Booker said. “When I hear that conversation, I think about my neighborhood, my part of the state, and I think about Eastern Kentucky.”
He said he supports the Green New Deal because it would support Kentucky’s economy by bringing in more high-paying jobs in clean energy in order to “end the exploitation of our land and labor.”
He said that supporting a “Kentucky New Deal,” as he called it, would also mean advocating for improvements to Kentucky’s infrastructure which would improve the futures of the children in Kentucky.
“I’m tired of outside folks telling us what we need to be doing, telling us that we’re doing things wrong or telling us that we’re a mistake and here’s how we’re going to fix you,” Booker said. “I’m so tired of that. It’s not sustainable, and that’s not the truth, anyway. The truth is that we’re incredible, hard-working people. What we don’t need to be is torn down because we’re in a moment when we’re getting left behind.”
Booker said he supports “elevating the voices of all Kentuckians” and he said that he would advocate for all Kentuckians if elected.
“We need citizen lobbyists,” Booker said. “We need people in the communities ready to advocate for what they need their government to be doing for them because you all pay for it. We’re not going to have that unless we put people in office that actually see us and know our challenges, but really elevate our voices. We’re incredible. We’re gonna survive no matter who’s in office because that’s what we do, but we deserve more than that.”
The other Democratic candidates on the ballot include Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, of Franklin; Mike Broihier, of Stanford; Maggie Jo Hilliard, of Louisville; Andrew J. Maynard, of Georgetown; Amy McGrath, of Lexington; Eric Rothmuller, of Louisville; John R. Sharpensteen, of Bonnieville; Bennie J. Smith, of Louisville; and Mary Ann Tobin, of Irvington.
There are seven Republican candidates running against incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race. They include Nicholas Alsager, of Campbellsville; Wendell K. Crow, of Coxs Creek; Paul John Frangedakis, of Lexington; Louis Grider, of Elizabethtown; Naren James, of Stanford; Kenneth Lowndes, of Wilder; and C. Wesley Morgan, of Richmond.
Kentucky’s 2020 primary election takes place on May 19.
