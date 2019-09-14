A Pike County man and woman charged with human trafficking pleaded not guilty to that and other charges in Pike Circuit Court Friday.
Jacob R. West, 31, and Kena M. Reed, 27, both of Pinsonfork, appeared before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman Friday, at which time their legal counsel waived formal arraignment and entered pleas of not guilty to charges of human trafficking, two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence.
The duo was indicted earlier this past week on the charges in connection with a case that police told the News-Express was launched after representatives of Food City contacted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 19, reporting the theft of more than 5,500 pills from the pharmacy, valued at $9,186.
West, a part-time minister, had already been fired from his position as a pharmacy technician at the South Williamson Food City when the investigation began.
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Lynn Cross said that, when deputies interviewed Reed, it was determined that West had been supplying pills to Reed in exchange for nude photographs and videos of Reed. Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said further investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department determined that a juvenile was involved in the situation.
Slone said deputies determined that Reed had involved the juvenile female, with whom she was friends, by possessing photographs and videos of the juvenile performing sexual acts with men believed to be older than 18 years old. Those photos and videos, Slone said, were sent by Reed to West in exchange for pills.
Coleman ordered both West and Reed held on a $10,000 cash or property bond. West was released from the Pike County Detention Center shortly after his arrest Tuesday. She remained in the custody of the jail as of presstime Thursday.
Police have said the case remains under investigation.
