Many senior and long-term care facilities in the county and state have limited, or plan to limit, visitation, following CDC and state guidelines, in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to elderly populations.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pike County. Local and state health officials ask that the public not panic, but take health precautions and practice good hygiene. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.

On March 4, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued guidance nationwide, recommending that nursing home facilities screen visitors and staff for symptoms of respiratory infection, international travel to restricted countries and contact with anyone who has or is suspected to have COVID-19.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services, in consultation and agreement with the Department of Public Health, released additional guidelines to senior and long-term care facilities across Kentucky on Tuesday, advising facilities to limit visitation only to those that are receiving end-of-life care.

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 200 Nursing Home Lane, announced that there will be no visitation until further notice, in accordance with the new recommendations.

Presbyterian Homes Cedar Creek announced Tuesday that all visitors will now be screened before entering the facility, and only close family members of residents receiving end-of-life care may be admitted at this time.

“Please engage with us to aggressively manage our environment to protect the health of our residents and employees,” Presbyterian Homes Cedar Creek said in its Facebook post.

Signature HealthCARE announced online that it has also limited access to its facilities, including Signature HealthCARE of Pikeville, as a precaution, following the most recent guidelines.

“Limiting access means that no individual, regardless of reason, will be allowed to enter a facility, except under certain and very specific circumstances, such as end-of-life situations or when essential for a resident’s emotional well-being and care,” Signature HealthCARE said in a public Facebook post. “We sincerely appreciate your cooperation and help with our commitment to the health of our residents, their families and our stakeholders during this time.”

Good Shepherd Health and Rehabilitation, located at 60 Phillips Branch Road, Phelps, announced that visitors will not be permitted into the facility until further notice.

Landmark of Elkhorn City, located at 945 West Russell Street, Elkhorn City, announced Tuesday that visitation has been temporarily suspended in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a precautionary measure to protect its residents.

“At this time, we request that family and friends do not visit the center. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting all visitors unless absolutely necessary,” Landmark of Elkhorn City said in a Facebook post. “We are posting signs on our entryway doors to notify visitors of this policy and actively screening individuals, including staff, who need to come into the building. … Thank you for your patience and cooperation with these temporary protocols as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our residents, families, and associates.”

More nursing homes throughout Pike County have also limited visitation or are expected to limit visitation, following state and federal guidelines. For more information on the individual visitation policies for senior care or long-term care facilities, contact the respective facilities.

The state’s latest released guidelines for senior care and long-term care facilities recommend that all visitors are to be screened before entering the facilities and must have their temperatures taken at the facility’s front desk before entry to the facility is granted.

Visitors with no fever, below 100 degrees Fahrenheit, are to be escorted by facility staff both to the patient’s room and from the patient’s room when the visitor is ready to leave. At no time is the visitor to be out of the room unescorted.

Visitors with a temperature reading of 100.1 degrees Fahrenheit and above are recommended to not be granted entry to the facility, and they should be advised to seek medical attention if the visitor shows additional signs or symptoms of respiratory infection, including cough or sore throat, or has had contact with someone with or under investigation for COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear also signed an executive order to allow pharmacies to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days to ensure senior citizens at the care facilities or those who need to self-isolate will have their needed prescriptions.

Pike County Health Department’s Public Health Director Tammy Riley gave the following recommendations to help local residents protect themselves from the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, including through hugging, kissing and sharing cups or utensils.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Get your flu vaccination.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention if symptoms become severe. Consider telemedicine phone apps for non-emergency medical care.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects, like phones and door handles, and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Follow the CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask:

• Facemasks should only by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone with the virus in close settings.

• The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

Visit the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s website for all up-to-date state information at, https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com/v4i/.

For more information, Kentuckians can call the state’s new coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.