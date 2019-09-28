The Pike County Schools Board of Education approved its final working budget and set its property tax rate for 2019-2020 during a special called meeting on Thursday.
The board approved maintaining a real estate and personal property tax rate at 88.7 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same tax rate as in 2018, instead of choosing a compensating tax rate of 89.4 cents.
Before the vote, members of the board commented on the rate. Dwayne Abshire, Dist. 3 board member, and board chairman Ireland “Heavy” Blankenship talked about how they supported keeping the rate the same.
“I’m hoping this year will be the same thing, and in the years to come, when we’re in better shape than we are, maybe we can lower it in the future,” Abshire said.
Superintendent Reed Adkins also spoke about the rate, agreeing with Abshire and Blankenship.
“Last year, we did not take the compensating rate and voted to keep the rate about the same, and it was about $900,000 that our district did not receive,” Adkins said. “This year, if we stay at the same rate, we’ll lose $125,000. Though, I agree with what Mr. Abshire said and with Mr. Blankenship. In light of the tough economic situation, I understand that it’s hard to set a raise in taxes, and like Mr. Abshire said, I hope at some point we’ll be able to reduce those.”
The district expects to receive about $81.5 million and spend about $78.2 million from the general fund, or the general account for the district that comes from local tax dollars, tuition, state SEEK funds and other general revenues received.
The district’s restricted funds will total about $6.75 million this year, which is a decrease of almost $179,000 from last year. Restricted funds are determined by property assessments and funds given by the state based on average daily attendance (ADA). The loss of restricted funds can be attributed to a decline in student attendance, which created a loss in ADA funding.
District Financial Director Nancy Ratliff said that the district’s restricted funds will not be enough to cover this year’s bond payments, which total $6,759,358. This year only, she said, there will be a “shortfall of $8,435 in available restricted funds,” and the shortfall will be covered with general funds. Ratliff presented the working budget to the board and the budget committee on Thursday.
“Hopefully, it will be just this year, and then we can get back to normal,” Ratliff said about the shortfall.
The district allotted about $11.7 million for the grant fund, which is used to track revenues and spending for grant awards. For the district’s activity fund, or revenues that are sent to the district’s schools from non-student generated sources, the district reserved nearly $358,000 and is expected to spend about $221,000.
About $759,000 has been reserved for capital outlay, or revenue provided by the state through SEEK funds, and about $11.5 million in funds will be used for debt service, or funds used to track bond payments for the district. The district expects to receive about $9.6 million and spend about $7 million in food service funds.
The district’s contingency fund, which is a reserve set aside to cover unforeseen future expenses, is about $2.3 million, or 3.44 percent of the entire budget. By law, schools are required to have a certain amount of money set aside, and the minimum amount is 2 percent and it is suggested that schools keep at least 5 percent set aside, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association.
Ratliff said that she was happy with that number for the district’s contingency fund, and she hopes to increase it to 5 percent in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.