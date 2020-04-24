A Pike woman was arrested on April 19 after Pikeville Police were dispatched to Pikeville Medical Center for a theft report.
According to the arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer N. Taylor, he was dispatched to PMC in reference to a theft complaint and made contact with hospital security and Savana Ray, 34, of Ky. 292, who security said had stolen face masks and gloves valued at $25 from the hospital.
Ray, Taylor wrote, had an active warrant for her arrest charging her with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Taylor, the citation said, placed Ray under arrest and searched her, finding a quantity of the prescription drugs gabapentin and Xanax in a plastic bag in her purse.
Ray was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, theft, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
According to court documents, Ray was released on April 20 on her own recognizance. The trafficking case, records show, was bound over for consideration by a Pike County grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.