Hundreds of veterans from Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties are expected to participate in the sixth annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon next week.
Hosted by Appalachian Hospice Care, the event is free and open to all veterans and one guest. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Jenny Wiley State Resort Park’s Wilkinson-Stumbo Convention Center in Prestonsburg, and volunteers are offering to transport veterans who need a ride on that day.
Local officials will serve attendees at this luncheon, which will feature a fish fry and BBQ, as well as homemade desserts from local churches and organizations.
Photographer Malcom J. Wilson will take photographs of veterans individually and in groups, and those photographs will be provided free of charge to veterans. Door prizes that have been donated by local businesses will also be awarded.
Veterans in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties who need help with transportation to the event should call Charly Sholty at, (606) 789-3841.
