Eastern Kentucky is currently dealing with the effects from a Sunday night storm which resulted in mass power outages across the region, as well as a large amounts of debris in local roadways.
According to a statement from Kentucky Power, due to strong winds and rain which moved through Eastern Kentucky late on Sunday, April 12, there have been widespread power outages and damage to electrical facilities.
As of 11:45 a.m. on April 12, there were more than 16,000 outages reported in Pike County, while there have also been many outages in surrounding counties as well, with Floyd experiencing nearly 4,000 outages, Johnson County reporting approximately 1,041 and Perry County reporting nearly 16,000. According to the website, there have been more than 60,000 residents directly impacted by the storm in Eastern Kentucky.
Most outages, KP said, have occurred in Hazard, Whitesburg and the Pikeville areas with no current estimated restoration time available. The company said in the statement that the response is expected to be a “multi-day” response, and that 500 personnel were already working to address outages, with additional employees and contractors arriving to assist in the restoration efforts.
According to the statement, as crews were assessing damages and working to restore power, they were finding dozens of broken poles and numerous spans of wire down. Due to the storm, some roads are inaccessible because of downed trees and rock slides. Kentucky Power, the statement said, is currently working with emergency management teams to deal with accessibility issues. However, the update did add that additional outages were expected to possibly occur throughout the day.
According to Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett, there has been a lot of tree removal required from Pike County roads, but he said that all roads were expected to be open and cleared of tress some time Monday.
Tackett said that, while removing a tree from a roadway a Pike County firefighter was struck by a vehicle, which Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones also confirmed. The firefighter, Tackett said, was listed as being in critical condition at Pikeville Medical Center as of presstime Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.