Two men were arrested Friday afternoon in downtown Pikeville after a report of drug trafficking led officers to attempt a traffic stop, which police said led to a brief chase and led arresting officers to find a quantity of several drugs.
According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Austin King, he responded to a complaint of drug trafficking Friday afternoon. The complaint, King said, led Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner Phillip Reed to locate a vehicle driven by Richard Yost, 30, of Riverbend Drive, Pikeville, on Hambley Boulevard. Reed , the citation said, attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Hambley and Baird Avenue, but the vehicle continued on and made a turn onto Huffman avenue.
The citation said Reed was able to get in front of the vehicle and stop it.
Once the vehicle was stopped and officers had Yost and his passenger, Robert B. Prater, 37, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, exit the vehicle, the citation said.
King wrote that Yost, who was found to be driving on a suspended license, told officers he did not stop because he was nervous. The citation said King searched Prater’s person and found a small pill bottle and asked Prater if it contained illegal drugs, at which time Prater tried to reach inside his pocket, leading officers to restrain him.
In total, King wrote, officers found two bottles in Prater’s pants pocket, one of which contained 14.5 Xanax tablet and the other containing five oxycodone tablets.
The citation said that, while searching the vehicle, police opened the glove compartment and found six small baggies containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine. King wrote that the amount appeared to be more than just for personal use and that Prater was also found to have $300 in cash on his person.
Both men were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Prater was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and a traffic charge. Yost was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
