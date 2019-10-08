Pikeville will host its second Pikeville Pride Festival this Saturday, aiming to promote love and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Eastern Kentucky.
The festival, which is taking place from noon to 5 p.m. at Pikeville City Park, will include free food, face-painting, music, vendors, entertainment, dancing and a “Pup Pride Parade,” in which people can bring and show off their pets.
“We want our event to be a fun, inclusive space where people can come to feel accepted and even celebrated for who they are,” said Gina Bryant, one of the Pikeville Pride organization’s volunteers. “Pride is about bringing our community together to highlight the diversity in Eastern Kentucky and to show people that they are not alone. Anyone who wants to make Pikeville a better place to live for all is welcome to attend.”
During the event, attendees can enjoy live music from Eastern Kentucky musicians, like Melody Youngblood, Venus Octavian, Tiffany Caudill and Larah Helayne, as well as several drag performers, including Luci Jude Deville and Amiyah Rose, among others.
Pikeville’s inaugural Pride festival last year was a success, organizers said, and it is intended to promote visibility and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the area.
Other features of the festival include a free osteopathic manipulative treatment clinic in the park operated by volunteers from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and “Free Parent Hugs,” where a group of “affirming parents” will offer hugs to members of the LGBTQ+ community as a way to love and accept them, according to Pikeville Pride.
The event is organized by Pikeville Pride, with support from the Lexington-based Pride Community Services Organization and the Big Sandy chapter of the Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.
If you’re interested in setting up as a vendor or volunteering for this festival or other Pikeville Pride events, email, pikevillepride@gmail.com. For more information or event updates, visit the “Pikeville Pride” Facebook page.
