A Pike County man and woman were indicted March 5 on a federal charge of methamphetamine trafficking.
According to the indictment, from November 2018 through about last month, in Pike County, Brian Keith Wells, 43, and Christina L. Tidwell, 32, both of Old Hardy Road, Belfry, conspired together to “knowingly and intentionally distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”
According to the indictment, the charge against them — conspiracy to
distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine — carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and maximum of life in prison, as well as a possible fine of up to $10 million. If either Wells or Tidwell have two prior serious drug felony convictions, the minimum sentence rises to 25 years in prison and a maximum fine of $20 million.
Court documents in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky show an arrest warrant was issued for both defendants Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.