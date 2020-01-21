The Appalachian Center for the Arts is providing the public with an opportunity to share their stories starting this Thursday with its free upcoming workshop series, “Porch Talk Project.”
The series contains four individual workshops where participants, ages 18 or older, are encouraged to bring stories from their lives, like family tales or personal stories, where they will learn how to craft them and present them as monologues onstage.
Workshops will be held at the Pike County Extension Fine Arts building, located at 148 Trivette Drive, on Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13 at 6:30 p.m. The stories will then be shared at the App on Feb. 18.
Robin Irwin, executive director for the App, said the series is meant to celebrate the voices of the Appalachian community.
“Storytelling is so natural and ubiquitous in the region, and everyone has a story,” Irwin said. “Everyone has a story that will stop your heart, that you will just be flabbergasted by what you hear, but then you say, ‘How about sharing it onstage?’ And they’re like, ‘What? No, forget it.’”
During the workshops, the participants will be coached in crafting their stories into monologues that will be performed onstage. Participants will be able to work with a professional editor and present, generate and revise their stories before performing them in front of a live audience.
The series is the result of a partnership with the Appalachia Book Company and with support from the Pike County Extension Fine Arts. Stories generated in the workshops will be considered for publication.
“Theater is everyone’s story,” Irwin said. “That’s all it is. I always say, it’s the second oldest profession. It’s storytelling, and that’s something that we really want to champion here and in this region.”
Writing supplies and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact the Appalachia Book Company at, appalachiabookco@protonmail.com. To pre-register, contact Pike County Extension Fine Arts at, (606)432-2534, or, emilyknelson@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.