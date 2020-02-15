A massive mud and rockslide caused a southbound CSX train to derail and catch fire Thursday across the river from U.S. 460 at Draffin.
The train derailed at approximately 7:05 a.m. Thursday after hitting the mud and rockslide. The train consisted of three locomotives, 96 loaded ethanol cars and two loaded sand cars. Five railcars slid off of the track and into the river, including four ethanol tanks and one sand car, CSX confirmed in a statement Thursday.
Several ethanol tanks caught fire, and the fire continued to burn throughout the day. Numerous agencies responded to the scene, including CSX emergency response, Elkhorn City Fire Department, Marrowbone Fire Department, Millard Fire Department, Pikeville Fire Department and Kentucky State Police Post 9, among others.
“There was excellent
coordination with the different fire departments,” said Grondall Potter, with the Elkhorn City Fire Department, which responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m.
The train crew was assisted from the engine by another member of the CSX crew and exited by way of the riverbank. Rescue personnel responded to the scene with boats in case they were needed, according to KSP Post 9.
CSX said in a statement that the two CSX employees were transported to the hospital for observation.
“The safety of the surrounding community, first responders and our crew is our top priority,” CSX said in a statement Thursday. “CSX continues to work closely with emergency responders who determined an evacuation was not necessary. CSX is deploying environmental monitoring measures to minimize impacts. … CSX thanks the local first responders, emergency management officials, and Kentucky State Police for their continued assistance as we begin the recovery process.”
Mountain Water District General Manager Roy Sawyers said that once the district became aware of the situation regarding a train derailment in the Draffin area, MWD immediately shut its water treatment plant located at Harless Creek down.
The shutdown was expected to affect areas anywhere from Shelbiana, Marrowbone and Feds Creek, as the treatment plant covers most of the county, though some areas only experienced minimal effects.
The plant resumed operation Thursday afternoon after gaining clearance from the Ky. Division of Water.
Later Thursday evening, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet posted via its Facebook page that, after reviewing water samples from the MWD Russell Fork water treatment plant, as well as the City of Pikeville’s treatment plant, results showed that water was safe for both facilities to treat.
According to the post, water at the plants is expected to be closely monitored using the department’s mobile laboratory. Representatives from the DEP, EPA and CSX will oversee the wreck’s cleanup while also monitoring the water and air quality in the area. Cleanup for the site will be ongoing.
KSP Post 9 said in a statement on Thursday that CSX emergency teams were mobilized along with other agencies and “will be responding to the scene over the next few days.”
“The public is being asked to avoid the area as much as possible for safety, due to the limited amount of parking and narrow roadway in the area,” according to KSP Post 9.
Staff Writer Austin Blankenship also contributed to this report.
