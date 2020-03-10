Local groups in Pikeville are preparing to hold events in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, which is recognized throughout the month of April.
The first National Child Abuse Prevention Month was declared for April in 1983, and it is meant to raise awareness for how to prevent child abuse in communities across the country. In Pikeville, many organizations and volunteers have worked with Pikeville’s Department for Community Based Services office and Judi’s Place for Kids — a non-profit organization working to care for abused children from Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties — to organize public events to help spread awareness about the issue.
The Pike County Child Abuse Prevention Committee wanted to thank everyone who has helped to make these events happen.
“Our desire is that every child deserves a chance to succeed and grow up in a safe, stable and nurturing environment and be free of neglect or abuse,” the committee said in a statement.
The following are public events that will be held in March and April in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month:
• March 20 @ 11 a.m. - Child Abuse Month Proclamation Signing at the Circuit Court Room in the old courthouse with Judge Executive Ray Jones and community partners.
• March 31 @ noon - Pinwheel Planting Ceremony at Gatti’s Pizza in Pikeville to signify the beginning of Child Abuse Awareness Month. Gatti’s Pizza in Pikeville is located at 274 Cassidy Boulevard.
• April 4 @ 11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Kids Eat Free at Gatti’s Pizza in Pikeville. Community Partners will be present to give out information to spread awareness and for the kids, and Paw Patrol will be present.
• April 7 @ noon - Proclamation Event at the Main Street stage outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena.
• April 11 @ 9 a.m.-11 a.m. - 13th annual Run with Courage 5K Run/1 Mile Walk at the Garfield Community Center beside the Pikeville City Park, presented by the Judi’s Place for Kids. Registration starts at 7 a.m., and the event starts at 9 a.m. Run or walk the 5K course. A one-mile, non-competitive walk is also an option. Entry fees include: $10 for children under 12, $25 for people 12 and older and $20 for groups of five or more. Same day registration is $35.
• April 11 @ 11 a.m.-5 p.m. - Kids Day at the Park, happening right after the Run with Courage 5K at the Pikeville City Park. The event is free. There will be music, an Easter egg hunt, an appearance by the Easter bunny, food, costume characters, inflatables, a dunking booth and face painting, among other activities and informational booths.
Additional volunteers for this year’s events are not needed at this time, but community partners, organizations or agencies who would like to set up a booth at Kids Day at the Park need to contact the Child Abuse Prevention Committee before April 11 for more information in order to reserve their spots. Turner said there is plenty of room for anyone who would like to set up informational tables or small games.
To learn more about this year’s events, call, (606) 433-7596, and ask for anyone on the Child Abuse Prevention Committee. More information about this year’s events can also be found at the “Child Abuse Prevention Pike” Facebook page.
For more information on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ webpage at, https://www.childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/.
For more information about Judi’s Place for Kids, visit its Pikeville location at 128 South College Street, call, (606) 437-7447, or visit the Judi’s Place website at, https://www.judisplace.org/.
Pike County’s Protection and Permanency office, which focuses on child/adult abuse and neglect and foster care adoptions, etc., is located at 131 Summit Drive, Suite 400, and can be contacted at, (606) 433-7596.
