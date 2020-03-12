The Hillbilly Days Planning Committee met Tuesday to discuss the latest updates on planning for the festival.
The committee discussed the possibility of canceling the festival due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19). The 44th annual event, which is Eastern Kentucky’s largest festival of the year, is scheduled to take place April 16-18 this year in downtown Pikeville.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pike County, and, as of presstime Wednesday, there have been eight confirmed cases in the state — confirmed in Fayette, Harrison and Jefferson counties.
Officials involved with the annual Hillbilly Days festival said that there are currently no plans to cancel the festival this year due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Many large festivals across the country have been postponed or canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19), including the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida, and the giant Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.
The committee, though, discussed the idea of adding hand-washing stations around town during the festival.
“As far as canceling, we’re not there yet,” said Jordan Gibson, Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We’re proceeding business-as-usual because we have to assume that it’s not going to be canceled, but we just need to be prepared.”
Some new plans for this year’s event include a dinosaur-themed show, crafters at the Appalachian Wireless Arena and virtual simulation experiences through Motion Adventures Plus, according to the Southeast Kentucky Chamber.
Hillbilly Days will kick off at 5 p.m. on April 16 with an opening ceremony at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, followed by fireworks that night. The Hillbilly Days Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 18, and Hank Williams Jr.’s concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena will take place at 8 p.m. on April 18, according to the city’s provided event schedule.
Throughout the weekend, live entertainment includes Abby the Spoon Lady & the Tater Boys at the Appalachian Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on April 16, Nick Jamerson & Friends at the App at 6:30 p.m. on April 17 and Thunderstruck America’s AC/DC Tribute at Bank 253 at 7 p.m. on April 18.
A variety of bands will take the stage along Main Street, including Halo and the Rewind Band, Kudzu Killers, Down to the River, Rock of Ages, Burden of Proof, Tyler Smith and the Stillrunners and Johnny Pop Day, among others.
Other events include the Hillbilly Days Arm Wrestling Competition scheduled for April 18, the Hillbilly Days Run for the Kids 2020 at 8 a.m. on April 18, stump speaking, square dancing and clogging.
Trolley services will be provided every 30 minutes to pick up visitors from four different locations around Pikeville and drop off visitors at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Bypass entrance.
Hillbilly Days is an annual fundraiser for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Lexington. Last year, the festival raised $71,000 for the hospital. The event is a collaboration between the Southeast Kentucky Chamber, Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 2, City of Pikeville, Pike County Fiscal Court, Pike County Tourism, Pikeville Tourism and Utility Management Group (UMG), according to the Southeast Kentucky Chamber.
The next Hillbilly Days Committee meeting will take place at the Garfield House on March 31 at 3 p.m.
All who wish to have an entry in the Hillbilly Days Parade must register at the Pikeville Police Station, located at 111 Scotty Hamilton Way. Registration is $50, and the deadline to register is April 10. All registration forms must be submitted at the Pikeville Police Station before 10 a.m. on April 10. No parade entries will be accepted on-site the day of the parade. For more information, visit, http://pikevilleky.gov/hillbilly-days-parade-registration/.
Vendor applications are still being accepted. The application, and more information, can be found at, www.sekchamber.com.
For more information on Hillbilly Days, including lodging, parade, vendor and music registration, parking, event details and purchasing tickets, call, (606)-432-5063, visit, www.hillbillydays.com, or check out the “Hillbilly Days Festival” Facebook page.
