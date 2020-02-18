During a recent meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, officials received an update from Geosyntec’s Tom Ramsey regarding its landfill, which he said continues to show slow and steady improvement.
According to Ramsey, he spent most of Feb. 4 at the landfill inspecting the site’s operations, such as leachate removal and placing additional soil on finished slopes in order to get water to shed properly, both of which he said are moving forward.
“I know there are some issues to be addressed in hopefully a not-too-distant future in regard to some older equipment that’s having some maintenance issues,” Ramsey said. “Hopefully as the solid waste system’s budget stabilizes there may be some funding to help out with that as well.”
Overall, Ramsey said the firm would give positive reviews, but added that there is still work to do.
Regarding the landfill expansion, Ramsey said there is a “very limited” amount of disposal space left, but things are expected to finally begin progressing forward.
According to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, expansion construction is expected to begin in two years, as Ramsey said that is typically how long the beginning process takes, putting the expansion pretty close to the end of the useful life of the current phase of the landfill.
Ramsey said Geosyntec is doing some internal analysis in order to find options that would possibly extend the existing landfill as much as possible. One thing the firm is looking at, is whether it’s possible to fill the area a little bit higher than what the current permit.
“That’s what is being called a vertical expansion. We’re going to see if that can be done stably,” Ramsey said. “Assuming it is, then we would move forward with the state to get that approved so that we could get a few months or maybe even a year of additional disposal space without having to build.”
Ramsey also took the opportunity to remind the court that the landfill’s post-closure obligation has yet to be fully funded, pointing out how critical it is to get the expansion underway.
“The whole point is you fund that over time,” Ramsey said. “So again, it’s critical that we get this expansion so that you have the time necessary to fully fund that.”
Jones again stressed the importance of keeping the landfill from closing down, as he said it would substantially increase the burden of the taxpayers in the county if the county was required to haul its solid waste elsewhere. He also added that if the landfill closed, the county would still have approximately a $3 million liability “hanging around its neck,” as it would still be on the hook for the remaining funds owed to the landfill post-closure escrow account.
