Pikeville Farmer’s Market giving senior vouchers

Senior citizens can receive free vouchers from the Pikeville Farmer’s Market until next Friday, Aug. 2.
Senior citizens who are 60 years old or older can receive $28 worth of vouchers to purchase any fruits and vegetables, or they can double the amount for $56.
To receive the vouchers, seniors can visit the Pike County Cooperative Extension Office during office hours from Monday, July 29, to Friday, Aug. 2. They will need to provide proof of age, which can be provided with a driver’s license, and proof of income at the time of picking up a voucher.
The office is located at 148 Trivette Drive, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call, (606)-432-2534.
Suzanne Stumbo, Pike County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, said about $22,500 worth of vouchers were given to the Farmer’s Market to hand out to senior citizens. She said any vouchers that are not distributed and used before next Friday will be returned to the state.
“It helps both our seniors and our farmers,” Stumbo said, referring to the vouchers. “I think there are a lot of seniors who could benefit from this.”
Stumbo said the farmer’s market received a grant from the Community Farm Alliance in order to provide vouchers from the Kentucky Double Dollars program. The program is a partnership between the Community Farm Alliance and the Bluegrass Farm to Table, aimed at increasing local food access for low income populations and increasing sales and income for Kentucky farmers.
To provide the vouchers through the program, the farmer’s market needed to match half of the grant funding.
The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky provided a donation of $917 to help match part of the funding on Thursday. The nonprofit organization is aimed at promoting community involvement and charity in Eastern Kentucky. Kathy King Allen, the organization’s community engagement officer, presented the check to Stumbo at the Pikeville Farmer’s Market.
“We wanted to help keep this going because it’s very important for the community,” Allen said.
The Pikeville Farmer’s Market is located at 130 Adams Lane, near Pikeville High School at the green roofed pavilion. It is open on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
