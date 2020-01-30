City of Pikeville officials told residents of Cedar Creek Monday that there is nothing they, as a commission, can do to stop Edgewater Recovery Center from locating a residential treatment facility in the neighborhood.
However, the city will allow representatives to approach Edgewater officials on the city’s behalf in order to attempt to find a solution to what officials said was an impasse between the desires of the community and the desires of the company.
Edgewater officials were not present at the commission’s meeting Monday, but addressed concerns during a public forum held Jan. 23 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. During that meeting, officials with the locally-owned company told residents that the facility will be tightly regulated and monitored and that the company has had great success in the other communities in which it has located facilities.
Residents have expressed concerns, ranging from traffic to safety which they say could be created in the residential areas surrounding the proposed Edgewater facility, which is planned to open by as early as March on property that is zoned for commercial use.
During Monday’s meeting, News-Express Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck, who said he was not speaking in his capacity with the newspaper, but as a Cedar Creek community resident and member of the city’s Economic Development Board, addressed the commission, asking that the city institute a moratorium which would prevent the facility from being opened until discussions could be held with principals of Edgewater to discuss the possibility of finding a different location for the facility.
Vanderbeck said he does not doubt that the Kinzer family, who own the property and are proposing the facility, have a good reputation and are wanting to give back. Also, he said, the people opposing the location are not bad people.
“There are approximately 300 signatures of people who live in that community who don’t want that facility there,” he said. “They all agree that there is a desperate need, but not in a residential area. They are not monsters who don’t care about the plight of users. Some of their family members have been through rehab. There are signatures from doctors, lawyers, counselors, prosecutors, physicians who treat for this affliction and more. They understand the need, just not in a residential neighborhood.”
Vanderbeck said that, should the company go ahead with its plans at Cedar, he will support the facility as far as he can.
“The facility can proceed with their plans, even though it’s against the will of the people who are their new neighbors and who are fully against the proposition,” he said. “Again, they asked for 90 days and I will pledge my support.”
However, Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis addressed the crowd, telling the residents that, if the city took action to stop the facility from opening, the city would be sued, and would most likely lose any legal action.
“What we’re allowed to do, constitutionally, is not tell people what they can do with their property,” he said. “But we do have the freedom of picking zoning classifications.”
State law, Davis said, as well as federal law, supersedes any action the city could take.
“It says ... local government cannot adopt or enforce any licensing or other requirements specifically applicable to residential care facilities providing services for persons with disabilities beyond those required by statute ...,” he said, adding that essentially means the state has taken away local government’s ability to regulate these types of facilities. “This basically says ... we can’t adopt our own regulations saying you can’t have a care facility here.”
Davis agreed that another issue the city faces is possibly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act or even First Amendment rights by attempting to keep the facility from opening.
“I perfectly understand that, if this facility doesn’t run in compliance with the rules and regulations, it probably will be a problem,” he said. “But we can’t regulate on what might happen.”
Davis told the residents that, if the facility does open, the city can potentially look at its nuisance ordinance to ensure that the facility is closely monitored and that the city can act swiftly if violations are noted.
“I can promise you, with the number of people here, if what you think happens (the potential negative results) comes to pass, I feel like that we can shut them down,” he said. “If (these types of facilities) are not run properly, what you all are afraid of, it can happen. But there are also some of them, too, that have great reputations.”
He mentioned that Edgewater has presented letters of recommendation from the county attorney’s office in Rowan County, where the company has a residential treatment facility, and during the public forum, several people, including a defense attorney from Floyd County and the county’s drug court coordinator, spoke about the success they have had in sending people to Edgewater’s facilities.
The city, at the behest of Mayor Jimmy Carter, will allow Vanderbeck and Davis to approach Edgewater officials to discuss the matter further and discuss the possibility of locating the facility elsewhere in Pikeville.
