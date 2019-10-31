The Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative held a press conference Tuesday during which Johnson County educational leaders joined other superintendents from the area to speak about the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents and their positions on the needs and challenges facing Kentucky’s public school system, particularly those based in rural areas.
“As you know, Kentucky public school superintendents are holding several news conferences in various parts of the state today,” said Paintsville Independent Schools Superintendent and KVEC board Chairman David Gibson. “We’re doing this to highlight our agenda for the 2020 legislative session, as we think it’s critical that the news media and, in fact, all Kentuckians know and understand that we, as part of the state’s educational leadership, see critical issues that must be addressed.”
Gibson said he and other superintendents in attendance and participating in the event, live-streamed on theholler.org, were advocating for reforms in the laws governing Kentucky’s public school system.
“We advocate for priorities through the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, which works directly with legislators to share our concerns, needs, priorities and recommendations,” Gibson said, sitting alongside Johnson County Schools Superintendent Thom Cochran, Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Robbie Fletcher, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins and Jenkins Independent Schools Superintendent Mike Genton.
Those concerns, according to the superintendents, included advocating for the funding of teachers’ professional development, support and the building of a “strong educator pipeline,” according to Cochran.
“To ensure that we have high quality educators, we must have a strong pipeline of incoming teachers, as well as current teachers who are well-prepared, highly motivated and have any barriers removed so that they will have the ability to effectively teach,” Cochran said. “That means that the commonwealth must ride for competitive salaries, a healthy benefits package, a secure retirement, ongoing training in the form of professional development that improves teacher’s instructional practices and the knowledge of academic subjects and the tools, including instructional materials, technology and other resources that teachers need to do the job right.
“Allowing teachers to actually teach, rather than, as it so often happens, requiring them to take on roles such as counselor, social worker, nurse, psychologist, therapist, police detective and even, in some cases, surrogate parent. All of which divert attention from their top priority, teaching,” Cochran continued. “While we know that we need professionals trained to deliver these often-needed support services, we must ensure the working conditions for teachers allow them to focus on being instructional experts and delivering our learning goals in an environment that is safe, clean and inspires high performance. Considering that the sector of education is the one work sector that touches all others, this is an issue that requires immediate attention.”
Fletcher then explained many areas in which public schools were underfunded and the unique challenges that presents for schools based in rural areas, which, in light of dwindling state funding, are often forced to increasingly tax an aging populace to provide the transportation, preschool programs, full-day kindergarten and aforementioned professional development opportunities for teachers. According to Fletcher, many of these key components in serving the under-privileged and at-risk students within rural areas are either underfunded, or not funded at all at a state level.
“Full-day kindergarten is not funded in the state of Kentucky,” Fletcher said. “Right now, we’re operating at 50-percent funding for kindergarten. In the past six years, while I’ve been superintendent, our preschool funding has been cut by over 30-percent. Transportation, which is a huge need in our area, if you look at the gravel roads that we travel, for example, in Lawrence County, we travel 100 miles of gravel roads each day, the cost of tires and the wear and tear on buses is very high, but, unfortunately, we’re only funded at 60 percent or less for transportation.”
The most grievous of these categories, according to Fletcher, was the absence of any funding for professional development included in the public schools budget for Kentucky.
“Right now, professional development has been cut from the budget,” Fletcher said. “In order for us to address student’s needs and teacher’s needs, the district must take on the training of teachers for any new incentive, for any basic needs of pedagogy or any other content areas has to be absorbed by the district.”
Fletcher said that many of these critical areas were underfunded, as the portion of the state’s budget dedicated to education has fallen in the past 22 years from 52 percent to 43 percent, and that change is symptomatic of a shift occurring in funding responsibility for public schools. Fletcher said that funding burden has shifted in the past two decades from the state to the local district and, therefore, local taxpayers.
“Though education is a state responsibility by constitution, the burden of education funding is shifting from the state to local districts, and, yes, the local property owner, which have limited means of raising much-needed revenue,” Fletcher said. “The general assembly should provide more flexibility for local school boards and their ability to implement or raise taxes to support their students.”
According to Fletcher, SEEK funding for schools, based on attendance and student performance, has seen modest increases in recent years, while the gaps left in local school board budgets by these insufficient gains has been offset by the cutting of “critical programs” in each of the areas he had mentioned.
“Bottom line — Kentucky needs to make a stronger investment in its public schools,” Fletcher said. “It’s an economic, workforce and community development investment that will improve the quality of lives for Kentuckians now and in the future.”
Genton then laid out what KASS refers to as the “five Ps,” areas in which challenges need to be addressed to get Kentucky educational systems back on track.
“We call them the five P’s,” Genton said. “They include pension reform, a sound pension system is critical to the goal of attracting and retaining high-quality educators. Privatization; public education must be fully funded, privatization efforts divert funds from the public school system at a time when schools are struggling with underfunding … purview, school boards and superintendents must have a greater voice regarding curriculum and instruction. We advocate for a better balance of authority in these critical areas while maintaining a strong voice for teachers and parents. Principal selection. Superintendents must be given authority to hire principals in consultation with site-based councils. Protecting our schools; additional and continuing steps must be taken to enhance school safety, including funding the School Safety Resilience Act, or Senate Bill 1 of 2019.”
Gibson then explained the work done by the superintendents within the KVEC region in advocating for Eastern Kentucky children and educators.
“For the past two years, the 23 superintendents of the KVEC region have been advocating for resources for Eastern Kentucky,” Gibson said. “We’ve been working diligently with all of our regional legislators. To highlight our successes and challenges, this position paper, titled ‘A Region’s Way Forward,’ recognizes our successes and highlights our needs to, one, recruit and retain quality teachers, two, acquire resources with regional and community partners and, three, secure equitable funding for all of our students. We are working diligently to achieve learner equity and school center community reinvention for our region.”
Cochran then took the floor to speak about the upcoming elections.
“Before we take any questions, we’d like to say a few brief words about next week’s election,” Cochran said. “Educators have always been committed to teaching students about civics and civic engagement. Although we have always done so, we are now required to do so by law. Of course, voting is just one of the many civic activities available to citizens. It allows all of us to share our individual voices as we participate in the democratic process.”
Fletcher stressed the importance of voting before turning to answer questions submitted by the public, including KASS’s ongoing advocacy for a sound-pension system and professional development opportunities for new and experienced teacher.
One of the questions asked how KVEC intended to address an issue in rural communities, namely the continually rising taxes levied against an aging and dwindling populace which the question said was because of “a lack of economic opportunities that generate a tax base.”
“One of the things we’ve been working on at KVEC is our position paper … we understand that tax reform is a critical component to our resources,” Gibson said. “We also understand that we are increasingly taxing an aging population with less educational development. Our proposal has been, for several years, to partner with our local government agencies, our local community partners, our local colleges, as a region, to bring in more opportunities. This begins in the classroom, this begins with adequately funded teaching and learning for all public schools. It’s a critical component to our region, I think it’s something that each of us are very passionate about.”
Genton then said there was a need for reflection on how our communities work and what isn’t working in growing our successes.
“I would add that, you know, when you talk about taxes and funding, I think we need to look at where we are as communities,” Genton said. “The more successful your community is, the more successful your school will be, because you’ll have a bigger tax base because more people will want to live there. I think this all goes back to economic development, especially in Eastern Kentucky, because with the loss of mining and coal, we’re kind of left in the lurch here and we need other opportunities to engage our people in employment so they can provide for our students, they can provide for our communities and they can provide for our school districts.”
Adkins said an increase in funding for technical schools would be a major boon for this needed educational growth.
“I think with more funding, possibly on the table for technical schools, we’re looking to offer schools that incoming economic opportunities may need for our students,” Adkins said. “If we can provide that opportunity, we’re just making our communities and our counties and our region more susceptible to this economic growth.”
Gibson said this economic development and training has been a primary focus for KVEC, to develop a rural economy that gives the people who live here reason to stay and even draws new inhabitants to our area.
“… People are drawn to our area, we think it’s the best place in the world to live, but they’ve got to have economic opportunities to locate in our area,” Gibson said.
Fletcher then said that, despite the appearance of schools in competitive areas such as sports and academics, there was a major effort towards unifying the region for the good of all that happens through KVEC which may not be apparent to one outside of the organization.
“To add to that, one of the things, if you look around the table, on Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night, we like to compete,” Fletcher said. “We all like to compete, we like to win at basketball games, we like to win at football games … but, behind the scenes, I am very impressed with my colleagues, with how willing they are to network. We are entering into partnerships with each other. For example, if you come to Hazard, here at KVEC, there’s a drone airport here for the entire region to use, there’s different types of things that you can find … when you talk about economy, we know it starts with education and we know that we have to partner in order to make a lot of that happen. So, one of our focuses is strengthening those partnerships, and what can we offer to all of our students, not just students in Lawrence County, not just the students in Johnson, Jenkins, Floyd, Paintsville, what can we offer to our entire region. So, again, economic development is key for us and we believe it goes through partnerships.”
