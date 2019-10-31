The City of Coal Run Village is slated to receive a donation from a local group which will allow more children to enjoy their time visiting the city’s playground.
During a recent meeting of the Coal Run City Commission, officials were joined by Donna Ratliff, a representative of the Kiwanis Club in Pikeville, to present the commission with an update regarding the club’s donation of playground equipment that will better accommodate those children with disabilities.
“We have a piece that we have picked out and we have voted on it, but we wanted your approval also,” Ratliff said. “It’s part of the new sensory play and it’s called a ‘roller table’”.
“It’s for kids who have autism, it’s for kids who have spina bifida and it’s for kids that have anything wrong with their muscular system,” she added.
According to Ratliff, the roller table stimulates the child’s muscles and it’s something all kids can play on, but it’s specially made for those who have disabilities.
“We just wanted something for the handicapped children so that all could play,” she said.
Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott said this was something he and Ratliff had talked about during his time involved with Kiwanis, before having to step away due to his responsibilities as mayor, and added that Ratliff’s statement regarding “all” children being able to play is extremely important.
“You’ve done an excellent job and I don’t think we can thank you enough for what you do for the children in our community,” Scott said. “Particularly for the disabled children.”
Scott said a lack of accommodation for those with disabilities is a bigger problem than most communities would like to admit, but is happy that Coal Run is moving forward in ensuring those children, too, can enjoy their time visiting the city’s playground.
According to Ratliff, the equipment cost more than $10,000 plus a delivery fee, and once delivered, she said, the Kiwanis Club would then sign it over to the city. She said the club was able to come up with the money thanks to several grants Kiwanis had received.
The commission unanimously voted to accept the donation and the equipment was ordered the day after the meeting and is expected to be delivered in the coming weeks.
