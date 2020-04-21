The insurance agency and agent of Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc. recently responded to ACT’s lawsuit against them, denying ACT’s claims that they failed to reinstate its insurance policy before its theater building caught fire.
ACT is a non-profit theater organization in Elkhorn City that opened its black box theater building on North Patty Loveless Drive in 2008. On Jan. 25 this year, the building caught fire and was deemed “a total loss” by fire department officials.
ACT filed a civil action lawsuit against KGKCorp LLC and insurance agent Keith Grice King on March 30 through the Pike Circuit Court about an insurance policy that, ACT claims, they failed to reinstate before the fire. KGKCorp and King filed a response to the lawsuit on April 6, denying all allegations made by ACT and submitting affirmative defenses to help their defense.
KGKCorp, doing business as King Insurance Group, is an insurance agency primarily located in Gainesville, Texas, and King is the insurance agent that, ACT claimed, sold an insurance policy to them under KGKCorp. The policy allegedly included coverage to insure ACT’s business premises and its contents “against the peril of fire and other damage.”
In their affirmative defenses, KGKCorp and King claimed that ACT’s complaints against them should not be considered due to a “lack of privity,” or a lack of relation between them that is recognized by law, like blood, service or a lease. They argued in court documents that there is a lack of jurisdiction for ACT’s complaints against them and that, as they claim, ACT failed to “name indispensable parties, exhaust administrative remedies and mitigate damages” before filing the lawsuit.
“Subject to what discovery may reveal, the damages complained of and/or alleged in the complaint, if any, were avoidable consequences and Plaintiffs (ACT) failed to mitigate or reduce the alleged injuries or damages, if any,” KGKCorp and King claimed in court documents.
They also argued in their defense that any harm or damage that ACT suffered was caused by the organization itself or by another third party, not by KGKCorp or King. They argued that the injuries or damages that ACT suffered are the “direct or proximate result” of ACT’s “negligence” or the “negligence” of people “not presently parties to the action or superseding and/or intervening causes over which Defendants (KGKCorp and King) had no right to control or reason to anticipate.”
“Defendants (KGKCorp and King) affirmatively pleads, in the alternative, to the extent Plaintiff (ACT) suffered such harm or damages, as alleged in the Complaint, such harm or damages were caused in whole, or in part, by the conduct of Plaintiffs (ACT) or of third parties,” KGKCorp and King claimed in court documents. “Therefore, any award against Defendants should be reduced by virtue of comparative negligence, contribution, apportionment and/or indemnity.”
ACT claimed that KGKCorp sold an insurance policy to them in 2019, despite KGKCorp allegedly not being licensed to conduct business in Kentucky. KGKCorp denied the allegations.
According to court documents, after ACT purchased its insurance policy, the policy was allegedly cancelled for ACT’s “non-payment of premiums” following a change in KGKCorp’s billing company. Once ACT officers learned the policy was cancelled, they began working with KGKCorp to reinstate the policy in order to insure ACT’s business premises.
ACT claimed that a named KGKCorp employee, who is not a defendant, sent an email to an ACT agent on or about Oct. 30, 2019, stating she had attached the new policy for ACT, and ACT claims in court documents that the policy had not actually been reissued or reinstated by that date.
KGKCorp and King were allegedly notified on Dec. 17, 2019, ACT claimed, by representatives of the insurer that the policy in question had been approved for reinstatement, but would not be reinstated until payment was made. The insurer allegedly notified KGKCorp and King on that date that they should “please kindly instruct the insured (ACT) to call and make payment as soon as possible.”
KGKCorp and King, ACT claimed, were advised by the insurer that if payment was not made within 48 hours — by 8 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2019 — the policy would be closed and not reinstated. ACT claimed that representatives of KGKCorp and King did not relay the information to them and the policy was not reinstated, though ACT claimed that they led them to believe that it had been reinstated.
After the fire destroyed ACT’s building, ACT representatives contacted the insurer to file a claim for the loss and discovered that “the policy was not in force due to the failure to pay the premium by the deadline conveyed by the Defendants in the Dec. 17 email.”
“At no time did any representative of the Defendants (KGKCorp and King) relay or convey the message from the insurer that payment had to be made before the policy was reinstated, and the actions of the Defendants caused the Plaintiff (ACT) to believe that the policy had in fact been reinstated,” ACT claimed in court documents.
ACT accused KGKCorp and King, according to court documents, of being “negligent in failing to take the proper steps to see that ACT’s insurance policy was reinstated” and being “negligent in failing to convey the information from the insurer that payment must be made prior to the policy being reinstated.”
“As a direct and proximate result of the negligence of the Defendants, the Plaintiff’s business premises was uninsured at the time of the subject fire loss on Jan. 25, 2020,” ACT claimed in court documents.
ACT accused KGKCorp of “negligently misrepresenting” through its named insurance agent, who is not a defendant, that a new policy had been issued for ACT, when no such policy had allegedly been issued.
“Had the authorized representatives of ACT been made aware that the policy had not been reinstated then they could have obtained coverage from another company,” ACT claimed in court documents. “This material misrepresentation that the policy had been issued when in fact the insurer had not authorized the reinstatement of the policy until mid December, 2019, was a substantial factor in ACT being uninsured at the time of the fire loss on Jan. 25, 2020.”
In the lawsuit, ACT accused KGKCorp of being “vicariously liable for the negligence of its agents and employees.” It also accused KGKCorp and King of being “grossly negligent and in reckless disregard of ACT’s rights.”
ACT claimed in court documents that, based on its accusations against KGKCorp and King, it is entitled to recover damages from them “up to the face amount of the insurance policy that they had represented was in full force and effect,” as well as “incidental and consequential damages flowing from their conduct.”
KGKCorp and King denied all allegations made by ACT, and they argued in their defense that they reserve the right to “assert additional defenses as appropriate, up to and including the trial of this matter.”
“Defendants (KGKCorp and King) affirmatively pleads, in the alternative, that they met the standard of care and performed their duties in a skillful, professional and workmanlike manner,” KGKCorp and King claimed in their response to ACT, as stated in court documents.
