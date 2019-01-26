The Pike County Fiscal Court brought what officials have said is one of the most pressing issues in the county on the road last week as it began a four-stop town hall series throughout the county.
During the most current event in Belfry on Wednesday night, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones told participants at the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department that county Solid Waste Department had not been run in the manner laid out in the ordinance that created the program and now it is in critical condition.
“The county does not have one penny in the bank to construct a new landfill or to extend the old one,” he said after telling those in attendance that the current landfill only has between four to eight years of operating capacity (depending on the source) before it will be filled.
“This is not a new issue – the status of the solid waste system,” he said. “I have researched newspaper articles about the solid waste program over several years. Former Deputy Judge-Executive John Doug Hayes was quoted six years ago saying, ‘We are losing money every year.’”
He put the issue squarely at the feet of every previous administration since the county’s universal trash collection system was put in place.
“The ordinance has two main points that has not been followed,” he continued. “First, the ordinance states that the solid waste program must be operated in a self-sustaining manner. That means it is supposed to pay for itself. The county was not supposed to fund it.”
He added the second significant point is that the ordinance calls for 4 percent of money generated by solid waste to be set aside for the maintenance and purchase of equipment.
“Our people have benefitted from cheap rates for years, but that was subsidized from coal and mineral severance taxes,” Jones said. “But we are seeing a shortfall in severance taxes because the revenue for severance taxes were overestimated for this fiscal year. No thought was put into the budget to refine it.”
Given the financial condition of the Solid Waste Department, Jones said, the county is in the process of hiring a professional consulting firm that specializes in landfills and solid waste programs to evaluate the county’s needs and to provide the county with a plan of action.
Jones said the only way to avoid a solid waste crisis is with an increase to the garbage bill paid each month by county residents. The fee structure the county government is currently looking at will take raise the current regular monthly rate of $17.50 to $25. Reduced rate customers would also see an increase in their bill.
In addition, commercial users will also be impacted by the proposed fee structure.
The county currently has a total of just more than 20,000 customers including regular rate customers, landlords, reduced rate customers and commercial accounts. Based on the proposal, Solid Waste could raise $10.276 million over five years.
“Keep in mind this is only one proposal,” Jones said. “The increases may be more or less depending on what we find out once an official evaluation is completed.”
He said that if the current landfill has more life remaining than projected the rates could be lower. On the other hand, he continued, if the life of the landfill has an earlier filling capacity the rates will have to be higher.
“Six years ago, I told the court we needed a $20 per month rate just to break even,” Solid Waste Commissioner Bobby Mullins said. “We been operating at a deficit ever since. We need to raise $11 million and the only way Solid Waste has to do it is the garbage bills.”
That amount will be used for constructing a new landfill, drilling required gas/water wells at the current landfill, capping the landfill when it is full and replacing aging equipment, Mullins said.
Jones said he is aware of the financial burden an increased rate would put on county residents. However, he stressed the need of the Solid Waste Department to become self-sufficient as required by ordinance.
Jones said along with the proposed rate hike, the county is taking other measures to shore up the financial condition of the Solid Waste Department. Those efforts include increased collection for past due accounts, stricter enforcement for residents not the solid waste program and possibly restructuring pickup routes and schedules.
He promised, in addition, that as the current court moves forward, his administration “will be the most transparent and honest the fiscal court has seen.”
About a half dozen members of the public who attended the meeting addressed the court. None of those protested the rate increase but focused on making sure sure that all solid waste customers will be treated fairly.
Jones told the attendees that the court is not yet the point of raising the garbage bill but the Town Hall meetings is a method of informing the public of what is happening within the Fiscal Court. A similar Town Hall meeting was conducted in Phelps on Tuesday. Two more are scheduled to take place — at the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday and at East Ridge High School on Thursday. Both meetings will be held at 6 p.m.
