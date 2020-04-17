Crews across Eastern Kentucky continued Thursdayto clean up the effects of a massive storm that swept through the region the night of Easter Sunday, which resulted in mass power outages, property damage and large amounts of debris in local roadways.
Strong winds that reached about 70 mph and rain swept through the region on Sunday night. There were reported damages to electrical facilities and mass power outages as a result of the storm, according to a statement from Kentucky Power.
On Wednesday, Kentucky Power reported that 62,449 customers lost power in the southern part of the Kentucky Power territory. There were thousands of outages reported across Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Leslie, Perry and Pike counties, and it often took crews until Monday or Tuesday to restore power to the affected areas.
According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Dist. 12, the most damage from Sunday night’s storm was concentrated in Pike, Floyd, Letcher and Knott counties. There were reports of fallen trees and other debris across roadways, and highway crews responded early Monday and throughout the day to clean up the damage.
“Our goal was to get the roads clear,” said KYTC Dist. 12 Information Officer Sara George. “Although we know not many people have been on the roads recently, we were very mindful that essential workers still have to have safe roads to get where they have to go.”
Thousands of trees and other debris had fallen onto local roadways, including Kentucky Routes 979, 1426, 1929, 2031 and 1498. George said this was the first time she knew of where trees had fallen onto U.S. 23. On Kentucky Route 122 between McDowell and Hi Hat, like many sites, the fallen trees became entangled with power lines, causing crews to have to wait until the utility companies responded to fix their lines.
On Tuesday, crews returned to many sites and loaded up parts of fallen trees, and they had cleared all the roadways by Monday and Tuesday.
“Aside from an ice storm we had a few years ago, this was the most widespread storm I’ve seen that affected the most roads,” George said, who has worked at KYTC for about 20 years. “We prepare for this kind of thing, but it still kind of takes your breath away when something this widespread happens.”
Several areas saw more damage than others. George said, for example, that Phelps had reports of several trees down but did not see as much damage as Shelbiana and Floyd County. Traffic crews needed to visit intersections and direct traffic where traffic signals had gone out from the storm, like between Pikeville and Shelby Valley, but Coal Run’s traffic signals did not go out from the storm.
George said it took road crews several days after the storm to repair the damage across the region. She said, though, that there was only one report of flooding in the region — on Kentucky Route 194 in Floyd County near the German Bridge — and KYTC did not receive reports of mud slides or rockfalls that impacted the roadways. She said they also received support from local firefighters and police officers, who helped direct traffic while crews cleaned up the damage.
“I want to thank people for their patience and understanding,” George said. “We can only work as safe as it is to work.”
George recommended that everyone drive safely and at an appropriate speed on the roads, especially after storms like the one on Easter Sunday.
“Just because fewer people are on the roads now, that doesn’t mean you can drive fast,” George said. “If you did that after this situation, you could have driven fast around a corner and accidentally hit a tree that fell into the road. People still need to be really safe and cautious when driving on these roads.”
Paul Maynard, Pikeville’s 911 Public Safety Director, said the high winds and fallen debris also caused several local businesses and homes around Pikeville to be damaged. He said there were no reported injuries from the city’s crews who responded to clean up the damage.
In the county, however, Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett and Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones confirmed that while removing a tree from a roadway, a Pike County firefighter was struck by a vehicle on Monday. As of presstime Thursday, the firefighter is still in critical condition but improving at Pikeville Medical Center.
Maynard thanked everyone involved with the restoration efforts, including American Electric Power crews, Pike County Emergency Management crews and first responders, for their hard work in restoring power and cleaning the damage left by the storm.
“Everyone’s coming together as a team to get it all accomplished,” Maynard said. “I can’t speak highly enough of our AEP crews and our EMG crews. I can’t give them enough credit for all the work they’ve done. Our goal is to protect our citizens and we’ll continue to do that to the best of our ability.”
