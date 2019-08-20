Pikeville Medical Center raised thousands of dollars for uninsured cancer patients during its fifth annual Colors of Courage 5K Race on Saturday.
Approximately 500 racers of all ages took part in the 5K race, which began and ended at the Garfield House on College Street. During the race, volunteers threw colored powder on the racers, decorating their shirts and bodies in different colors.
All racers received finisher medals after completing the 5K. First, second and third place overall male and female winners were awarded, and the first, second and third place winners were awarded in each age division.
Amy Mullins, PMC’s public relations specialist, said the race is designed to raise money for uninsured or under-insured patients who seek treatment at the Pikeville Medical Leonard Lawson Cancer Center.
“There is a great financial need in our community,” Mullins said. “Some of our patients at the cancer center can’t afford the treatment they need, or they have to choose between paying their medical bills or providing food for their families. Money should not be a barrier to your own treatment.”
According to AARP, the average cost for cancer treatment is $150,000. Cancer patients are about two times more likely to declare bankruptcy as healthy people, and those who declare bankruptcy are 80 percent more likely to die from the disease than other cancer patients.
Approximately $30,000 was raised during this year’s race. The funds, Mullins said, will go toward patients’ medical bills, groceries and transportation.
“The best thing is when you see 500 people who don’t know each other come together for a common cause,” Mullins said. “It’s a small little thing you can do that can make a big difference in a patient’s life.”
Many of the racers knew family and friends who were diagnosed with cancer, or they were racing to honor their own struggles with cancer. Stephanie Mullins, of Belfry, wore a shirt that said “Team Karen,” in support of her mother who died from cancer. She said the event is important because it brings awareness to the cause.
“She (my mother) raced in the 5K last year and I raced with her,” Stephanie said. “She was so proud of herself when she finished.”
Lisa Estep, 56, and her husband Barry Estep, 61, raised their joined hands in the air when they finished the race. Lisa became emotional as the Pikeville couple received their finishing medals.
Last year, Barry received a liver transplant and underwent months of rehabilitation. In November, he said, he was on 60 liters of oxygen, and he is not on oxygen today.
“He said, ‘There’s one thing I want to do if I make it through this,’” Lisa said. “I thought it would be a car or something like that. He said, ‘The only thing I want to do is do a 5K.’”
Lisa said she did not know if her husband would make it through the surgery, after his lungs started shutting down and he was placed on life support for five days.
“We didn’t think he was going to make it,” Lisa said. “It’s a miracle. I’m blessed to be here and be able to do this with somebody else and give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.