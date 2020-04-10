Deneisha Osborne, owner of Moments of the Heart Photography of Dorton, attended the Photo Pro Expo Conference hosted in Covington at the Marriot Rivercenter on February 26.
The Photo Pro Expo, formerly known as the Kentucky Professional Photographers Association, is an organization that promotes educational instruction for photographers, proper business practices, fellowship and continuing to grow the photography industry. Osborne has been a member of the Photo Pro Network since 2010 and actively serves on their current board of directors.
The Photo Pro Network/Expo has a series of degrees that can be earned for your achievements. Osborne received the Kentucky Service Degree in 2018 for earning 50 merit credits of service from time worked into growing the industry. The Photo Pro network annually hosts a print competition that is open for members and nonmembers to enter their images to be scored and critiqued to advance on to the International Print Competition hosted by the Professional Photographers of America Association. Depending on your scores, your entry will be accepted into the 2020 exhibition collection to be featured at the conference. Entries scoring a 69 or less are not accepted into the exhibition. Images can be scored on a higher scale for awards in addition to being accepted into the exhibition. Entries scoring a composite score of 76 to 77 will receive a green ribbon, entries scoring a composite score of 78-79 will receive a red ribbon, Entries scoring a composite score of 80 or higher will receive a blue ribbon this image will also win a “merit” which will be added towards your degrees as well as can advance on to the International Print Competition.
“I can remember sitting there as my images graced the screen in a separate room from the judges. Image judging isn't for the faint heart, at this time you have five judges scoring your image, they don't know anything about you as a photographer as there is no identifying marks on your image to tell who the maker is,” said Osborne. “As the image turns on the screen you only have your title and image, there is no explaining your concept, at that moment in time your picture truly has to say a thousand words. You sit patiently hoping they get the concept of your image and that it speaks to them to portray your concept as an artist. Even though I had won several green and red awards for past exhibitions I always kept aiming for that merit score. Testing yourself and letting yourself be vulnerable to constructive criticism on how you can grow is by far one of the best things a photographer can do to grow themselves as a professional for their business and clients.”
Osborne competed in a total of six entries in the 2020 Photo Pro Network Print Competition. Among the six entries, all six entries were accepted into the exhibition as well as earning a total of two blue merit images, three red ribbons and one green ribbon for a total scoring of 77, 78,79,79, 80 and 87.
“When I saw that 80 roll across the screen I was ecstatic as the competition rolled on and my next image was scored I was in complete shock to see a scoring of 87 come across that screen. I would have never dreamt it; I was in complete surprise,” said Osborne. “It's not very common for a first time blue meriter to receive such a high score with that in mind there is a special award called the Horizon Award that is given to the highest scoring first-time meriter. You only have one shot at this award after you have received your first merit and you are no longer eligible for this award.”
Osborne’s image titled “Man of the Mines,” which featured a mining image she created of her grandfather capturing his story of 43 years in the mining industry received the 2020 Photo Pro Network Horizon Award as well as the 2020 Photo Pro Network “People’s Choice Award” which was voted out of 248 entries.
Osborne also received the “Photo Pro Network Service Award” which is voted on by fellow board members and members of the association. In addition to a successful weekend in competition, Osborne also taught her first class at the convention on in person marketing to fellow photographers earning two educational merits from the Professional Photographers of America towards her Master Photographer Degree.
“It's such a blessing to push yourself to become better. I’m a firm believer that education and bringing back new products, inspiration is what can help grow your business and my clients as well as Pike County deserves these opportunities. I’m so proud to represent my town and our way of life as I travel off to conferences staying true to myself, my values and creating beautiful affordable artwork to be cherished for generations to come,” said Osborne. “I’m so incredibly thankful to God, my family, friends, fans, clients and community for their love and support they have given me, my business wouldn’t be what it is without them. A friend at the conference joked with me asking was I over the moon about getting two merit images and I smiled and said well of course, I prayed for one of He gave me two.”
Osborne’s meriting images will go on to be judged in the US Districts Competition followed by the International Print Competition in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.