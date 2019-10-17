The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education discussed the district’s state assessment results and an upcoming restroom renovation project, among other items, during its general meeting held at Pikeville Elementary School on Tuesday.
Pikeville Elementary School (PES) Principal Robert Jones gave a presentation on the state’s assessment scores for PES and the district. He went into detail on overall scores, transition readiness, the growth in scores for the school and the school’s goals moving forward.
“Our staff worked extremely hard every day,” Jones said. “I’m extremely proud of them with the way they work and with how hard they work. We have great kids, and we’re always excited to share with you our results.”
PES ranked top 10 in the state among districts for reading, math and science. Pikeville Junior High School ranked top 10 in the state among districts for reading, math and social studies. Pikeville High School ranked top 10 in the state among districts for math, reading and ACT.
During his report, Pikeville High School Principal Jason Booher talked about Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis’ visit to PHS on Oct. 11 and about how the school ranked on the state’s 5-star rating accountability system.
The new accountability system benchmarked the progress of each school district’s 2018-19 school year by using a five-star rating scale.
The Pikeville Independent Schools District received five stars at the high school level and four stars at the elementary and middle school level. Pikeville High School also received five stars, making it one of only seven high schools in the state to receive that rating. The new accountability system benchmarked the progress of each school district's 2018-19 school year by using a five-star rating scale.
The board also discussed a planned renovation project to several restrooms in Pikeville Elementary School. One of the facilities to be renovated inside the school includes the staff’s bathroom, which, Jones said, has not been renovated since the 1960s.
Jones said that the project is still in its preliminary stages. The district will start looking for bids on the project in January 2020, and the board discussed starting the project near the end of the spring semester to prevent the construction work from disrupting students.
“We appreciate the board for considering this project,” Jones said. “It’s much needed and it’s much appreciated.”
The board approved a rental agreement with the Pikeville Area YMCA and approved bond payments, transportation requests and the district’s financial report, which included its reconciliation summary for the ending of September. The district had an ending balance of almost $525,000 at the end of September, according to board documents.
Before closing the meeting, the board entered executive session, citing “discussing the superintendent’s evaluation” as the reason. The superintendent already received his evaluation, which was announced at the end of the board meeting on July 16.
Upon returning, the board attorney said that no action was taken during the closed session, and board chairman Joe Thornbury declined to comment on whether there was an issue with the superintendent’s previous evaluation. Superintendent Jerry Green received an “accomplished” ranking from the board. The board did not provide any additional comments following the end of executive session.
