A Pike County woman pleaded guilty this week in the death of a West Virginia woman in an alleged DUI-involved crash.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Chamberlin told the News-Express that Miranda Ailiff, 24, of Ky. 292, Belfry, pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree manslaughter on Friday in Pike Circuit Court in relation to the death of Amy White, a Crum, West Virginia resident, in a crash in August 2018 in South Williamson. Chamberlin said her office recommended a sentence of five years to serve in prison in the case.
According to court documents, Ailiff was traveling on U.S. 119 on Aug. 4, 2018, and crossed the center median and collided with White’s vehicle. White was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. White’s husband and her 14-year-old child were also in the vehicle and were treated for their injuries and released from Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center.
According to court documents, Ailiff displayed signs of intoxication at the scene of the crash, including slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. She was arrested and charged with DUI and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was indicted on the manslaughter charge in December 2018.
Chamberlin said the DUI and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges are still pending in Pike District Court, and Ailiff is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on those charges in November.
Ailiff had faced between five and 10 years in prison on the second-degree manslaughter charge, which is a class C felony charge.
