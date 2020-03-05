A Virgie man was arrested earlier this week on a felony charge of trafficking in a controlled substance.
According to a warrant by Kentucky State Police, late last month KSP Trooper Jonathan Rouse was in contact with Kenneth Slone, 31, of Ky. 610 West, when Rouse saw a white pill in plain view in Slone’s front hoodie pocket.
Rouse wrote that he obtained verbal consent to search Slone and found a total of 8 pills which were identified as 10 mg hydrocodone pills. Rouse wrote that he also located $3,195 in cash on Slone.
The warrant said Slone admitted he had been selling his prescription medication for five or six months for $10 each.
Slone was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center Monday on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Court documents show he pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday and was released from the jail after posting a $3,000 or 10 percent bond with home incarceration required, set by Pike District Judge Tommy May.
