Pike County Attorney Howard Keith Hall issued a motion Monday asking that a Pikeville man who was allegedly taking pictures of juveniles in the Pikeville City Park be arrested on a bond violation related to an earlier arrest.
According to court documents, Pikeville Police Officer N. Taylor was dispatched to the Pikeville City Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 in response to a call that a man was taking pictures of juveniles in the park.
Taylor wrote that he contacted the caller and she identified the suspect, identified as William G. Stanton, 40, of Redale Road, as the person who had been taking pictures of the children.
Taylor wrote that he noted that Stanton appeared intoxicated and Stanton admitted to the officer that he had been taking pictures of children in the park.
The citation said Taylor had Stanton perform a balance test, but Stanton said he couldn’t. Taylor, the citation said, asked why Stanton couldn’t perform the test and he stated, “I just can’t.”
Taylor also wrote that he found open containers of alcoholic beverages in Stanton’s coat pocket.
Stanton was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of alcohol intoxication and drinking in public.
Court documents show that Stanton was released just after midnight Sunday morning.
However, Hall filed a motion Monday to revoke Stanton’s bond related to a January arrest in which Stanton was charged with alcohol intoxication and resisting arrest.
Hall said several things factored into his decision to request the bond revocation, including that Stanton has more than 50 prior arrests, mostly from other areas of the state, and Stanton pleaded guilty to a felony in Pike County in November.
Kentucky Department of Corrections records show Stanton is currently on probation related to a Russell County case in which he was convicted in 2017 of fourth-offense DUI, theft, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree criminal mischief. That probation, the records show, is not set to expire until 2021.
Hall’s motion asks that Stanton be arrested and held until the action in the pending cases is finalized. As of presstime Monday, Stanton remained free.
