Childers set for December dates

A country music singer-songwriter from Eastern Kentucky will headline the Appalachian Wireless Arena this New Year’s Eve.
Tyler Childers, of Lawrence County, will perform at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Dec. 28 and Dec. 31 while on tour, performing songs from his new album “Country Squire,” which ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.
Josh Kesler, senior director of sales and marketing at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, said the arena is excited to bring Childers back to Eastern Kentucky for two performances, saying that the singer-songwriter is bringing Americana country music “back on the map.”
“This time next year, he’ll be selling out stadiums, so it’s great to bring him back home so he can perform in Eastern Kentucky,” Kesler said. “I anticipate both performances selling out.”
Childers’ tour includes upcoming stops in West Virginia, Colorado, Texas Arkansas, Oklahoma, California, Oregon, British Columbia, Washington, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, among others.
Artist presale for the tickets went live on Wednesday, local presale is available on Thursday and public onsale will be available on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the Community Trust Bank Box Office at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Ticket prices include $29.50, $49.50 and $59.50. For more information, call, (606)-444-5500.
