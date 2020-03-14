Local school districts announced that they will be closed starting Monday and local colleges announced changes to classes, following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations for all public and private schools.

At a press conference Thursday, Beshear recommended that all public and private schools consider ceasing in-person classes for an extended period of time starting this Monday, March 16, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This is a big and necessary step and announcing it gives our superintendents, teachers and parents the time to prepare,” Beshear said in a statement. “It is important for children to go to school tomorrow so they can get the resources they need for the next couple of weeks.”

The Pikeville Independent Schools District announced online on Thursday that it would close starting this Monday, March 16, through the end of the district’s spring break, and are tentatively scheduled to return on April 6.

“We will be providing families, students, and staff with more specific details of our plans for the closure,” Pikeville Independent Schools District announced in a public Facebook post. “Thank you for your patience & understanding.”

The Pike County Schools District announced online Thursday that it will be closed from March 16-27, with those school days being NTI days. The Pike County Schools District Board of Education approved applying for 10 additional non-traditional instruction (NTI) days from the state during a meeting Thursday, due to the district using its provided 10 NTI days earlier this school year.

“Our district will continue to consult with local and state organizations to make decisions about our calendar and possible scenarios after March 27,” Pike County Schools District announced in a public Facebook post. “Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented global event.”

Model City Head Start announced online Friday that it will close starting on March 16 and intend to open again on April 6.

“At Model City Head Start, the health and safety of our children and families is our top priority,” Model City said in a public Facebook post. “Our family advocates and site supervisor will be working during this time. Please call our office for assistance to locate any resources you may need. We will continue to provide information to our families as it is given to us.”

The University of Pikeville announced Thursday that all classes will transition into an online format starting Monday, including classes for undergraduate, graduate, Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and Kentucky College of Optometry students. For more information, visit, www.upike.edu/coronavirus.

UPike President Burton Webb said in a statement that UPike received the recommendation to transition all UPike classes into an online format from the Pike County Health Taskforce. He said that UPike will remain open for students who do not have access to housing, food or technology, and students who remain on campus will have access to all critical services but will also move to online learning.

“We are committed to following the recommendations of the state and county health officials and preparing our campus accordingly,” Webb said in a statement. “Communication continues to be vitally important in navigating the evolving COVID-19 situation. As a team, we will make decisions that keep our campus community moving forward and learning.”

Big Sandy Community and Technical College President Sherry Zylka said in a statement Thursday that it has not made the decision to switch to online classes yet due to BSCTC not having any students living on campus.

“College faculty and staff understand the current state of emergency and have been preparing for several weeks to continue instruction while meeting community health needs,” Zylka said in a statement. “This preparation includes determining how classes can be delivered if traditional on-site education is no longer an option.”

BSCTC is following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Zylka said, and will continue to continue additional daily cleaning. She said that these protocols include more frequent cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms, restrooms, student centers and “other places where students and the public gather.”

Zylka said the college’s leadership team is working with state and local government and health officials, along with public school and university partners, to “carefully monitor coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in our region.” For more information, visit, https://kctcs.edu/covid-19/.

“At this time, the local health department perceives minimal risk for our students, faculty and staff,” Zylka said in a statement. “However, if that changes or if Gov. Beshear shuts down public schools, BSCTC will immediately move to online instruction and make appropriate campus closure decisions.”

No cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Pike County, as of presstime Friday.

Beshear said during his press conference Thursday that Kentucky had two new positive tests, one confirmed positive from Fayette County and a presumptive positive from Jefferson County. With these recent positive tests, there have been eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Beshear said three labs are running tests in the state to test cases, including LabCorp, University of Louisville and the state lab.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

Visit the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s website for all up-to-date state information at, https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com/v4i/.

For more information, Kentuckians can call the state’s new coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.