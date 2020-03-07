Jenny Wiley State Resort Park recently announced dates for one of the region’s newest attractions, the Moonshine Hideaway Dinner Tour.
Prestonsburg Tourism launched the tourism series last year, opening a tour that was previously only available to tour buses, and allowing local residents to experience it as well.
The tours will be available at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, Saturday, June 20 and Saturday, Sept. 19 at the park.
Participants will learn how the “old timers” brewed that “famous mountain white-lightning,” park officials announced, with demonstrations by “Uncle Shine,” who is portrayed by Norm Marcum, a Floyd County teacher.
Participants will also enjoy live music from the local “Moonshine Band” and they may also sample moonshine and enjoy an Appalachian-style BBQ meal as part of the tour.
Shuttle services are available to guests.
Individual tickets are available for $40 per person, plus tax, and the park also offering discounted rates on overnight packages for attendees as well.
These tours are open to local residents who pre-register. To do so, call, (606) 889-1790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.