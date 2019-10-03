Seven people have been charged in a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday afternoon, charging them with involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the indictment handed down by a federal grand jury late last month, between August, 2018, and September 2019, the indictment charges, the seven defendants did, “conspire together and with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine .... and a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.”
The distribution, the indictment charges, occurred in Pike and Magoffin counties.
Those indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin were:
• Ivory Lee “D” Dean III, 33, address unavailable, who was booked into the Pike County Detention Center. Dean was also indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
• Charles R. “Play” Doneghy, age and address unavailable.
• Karen Spears, also known as Karen Case, age and address unavailable.
• John Wesley Wright, 39, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton. Court documents showed that Wright had not been booked into the Pike County Detention Center, but that the arrest warrant had been served against him.
• Lois Spears, 25, of Rainbow Lane, Pikeville, who had been booked in the Pike County Detention Center.
• Emilee G. Yonts, 32, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Ashcamp, who had been booked into the Pike County Detention Center.
• Lauren Ashley Powell, 21, of Regina-Belcher Highway, Elkhorn City, who had been booked in the Pike County Detention Center.
According to the indictment, if a defendant is found to be responsible for distributing 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture in connection with this case, they could face a minimum of 10 years in prison if they have no prior drug felony or serious violent felony. That penalty rises to a minimum of 25 years if they have two or more prior serious drug felonies or serious violent felonies.
According to the indictment, if a defendant in this case is found guilty of distributing a mixture containing heroin, they face a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a maximum of 30 years in prison if they have a prior felony drug conviction.
If convicted of the firearm charge, the indictment shows, Dean could face between five years and life in prison.
Several of the defendants were scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Pikeville Wednesday afternoon.
