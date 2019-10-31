The father of a candidate for Pike Family Court judge is asking that a case charging him with stealing a campaign sign belonging to his son’s opponent be dismissed because of a lack of probable cause.
The motion was filed Tuesday on behalf of Jimmy Hamilton, 68, who was charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly taking down and stealing a sign belonging to current Pike Family Court Judge Kent Varney. Jimmy Hamilton is the father of Justin Cory Hamilton, a candidate for the seat to which Varney was appointed earlier this year.
In the motion, Jimmy Hamilton’s legal counsel, Jonah Stevens, alleges that Jimmy Hamilton believes the charges were brought about as a false allegation, “to gain a late headline nearing the election by trying to cast a spurious shadow upon the campaign of Justin Hamilton.”
The motion contends that Jimmy Hamilton is a first-class citizen of Pike County who would “never reduce himself to such a petty act.”
The motion also contends that there are several issues with the allegations, including the charging summons written by Pikeville Police Officer Chad Branham.
Included in those issues, according to the motion, are that the charging documents indicate Branham saw, during a review of the videotape, a white sign being brought down, but Varney’s signs are predominantly black in color. Further, the motion alleges, a visit to the site in question after the allegations showed that a Varney sign was still present in the area, but obscured by grass.
However, the motion said, there was a sign for failed gubernatorial candidate Robert Goforth at the same site, which was white and which Jimmy Hamilton had received permission to remove.
The motion also points out that, in a first criminal summons, which was rescinded before the current summons was issued against Jimmy Hamilton, Branham indicates he was given the time of the theft by Varney, but does not indicate that on a second, officially filed, charging document.
“Additionally, the first summons was electronically filed, yet it was unserved and later rescinded,” Stevens wrote in the motion. “Was it because Judge Varney, who was giving information was later found not credible in some aspect of the first summons? Or was this a political attempt to issue a second summons in the hopes the defendant would not have discovered the existence of the first summons and (that) Judge Varney may not be a primary witness?”
Varney told the News-Express last week that allegations by Justin Hamilton that Varney had “fabricated” the allegation were “false” accusations.
The case remains in Pike District Court but will be overseen by Johnson County Attorney Michael Endicott, court documents show, after the Pike County Attorney’s Office recused itself from the prosecution of the case due to Justin Hamilton being employed as an assistant Pike County Attorney.
