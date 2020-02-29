This March, Elkhorn City’s Artists Collaborative Theatre will perform its first show since the loss of its theater building, holding true that “the show must go on.”
ACT, an all-volunteer community theater organization, lost its black box theater building in a fire on Jan. 25. Although crews tried to contain the blaze for nearly six hours, the building, which officially opened in 2008, was deemed “a total loss.” The cause of the fire is still being determined.
Executive Director Stephanie Richards said the theater became like a home for hundreds of people over the years. While she said losing the building felt like losing a loved one, the support she has received from many in the community, as well as past and present ACT company members, inspired her as they started the recovery process.
“It’s like losing a loved one and expecting them to walk through the door,” Richards said, referring to the loss of the theater. “It could have been the end of this chapter. To have our company members there with me that night and they’re telling me that it (ACT) is going to come back bigger and better, to have it framed that way to me while we’re watching it burn down, it was very inspiring. They were already solving problems that night about what to do next.”
ACT’s next upcoming show is “You Can’t Take It With You,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about an eccentric family that allows each member to pursue his own ambition at home. In the play, their routines are disrupted when the family’s daughter Alice wants to bring her fiancé and his Wall Street family to dinner, according to Playbill. The show will run March 12-29, and tickets are $12. During the run, performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.
The show will take place at the Rhododendron Conference Center at Breaks Interstate Park. Richards said the company’s first production in 2002 took place at Breaks Park, and it is significant for the company to be able to partner with the park once again in order to use its performance venue, while ACT continues to recover.
“It’s reaffirming for us,” Richards said. “God’s hand is so deep in this project. When you walk on that kind of faith and to see it all come full circle, it’s reassurance that the safety net is in place for us.”
Treyton Blackburn, the show’s director, said rehearsals for “You Can’t Take It With You” started about five days before the fire, and their crew started designing the set for the show in early January. When the fire consumed the building, the set was about 70 percent completed. Blackburn and many company members involved with ACT watched as the building burned down, while wondering about the next steps forward.
“The first thought wasn’t even the set,” Blackburn said. “It was 18 years of stock that burned up in the fire — all of our flats, all of our platforms — and it was probably the day after the fire that we sat down and said, ‘Well, let’s start looking for alternate set designs and figure out how we can do this thing in a closet somewhere.’ We pulled ourselves together and we started looking at what our possibilities were, and more performance venues offered their spaces to us.”
While the process to rebuild the set has been ongoing, Blackburn said, the show’s 28 cast and crew members have worked well to prepare for the show together.
“It takes a good collaborative team that’s very flexible,” Blackburn said. “We all know each other very well, and we know our rhythms and how we work very well. That’s what’s made it such a smooth process, just having the faith that we’re going to get there and knowing that we’re all going to pull our weight to get us there.”
Blackburn said he thinks the show is perfect for being the company’s first production after the fire because of its message.
“I think the play is a really interesting commentary on what really is important at the end of the day, what we can take with us and what life is really all about,” Blackburn said, describing the play as “hilariously funny” and “heartbreakingly beautiful.” “I think it’s significant that this is the show that we’re doing.”
Another reason for why, Blackburn said, the show is significant for the company following the fire because of a specific ending scene in which the family’s home is threatened after the use of fireworks in the family’s basement.
“I think that’s an interesting scene to happen on our stage, just a month or so after our building burns down, and owning all the implications that come with that, like owning the fact that this play is teaching us something about our specific circumstances,” Blackburn said.
Shay Hopkins, a student at East Ridge High School, has performed in shows at ACT for four years, and she plays the character Alice Sycamore in “You Can’t Take It With You.” She said the cast and crew have become like a family as they have worked together, and that family connection helps them identify with the overall message of the show, coming together for one another.
“The show we’re doing can closely relate to the theater itself because we’re all completely different from each other,” Hopkins said. “None of us are the same. We all have completely different hobbies, but we do come together for our love of one another and the theater.”
As the company moves forward and rebuilds, Blackburn said he has been overwhelmed by the community’s support since the fire.
“The amount of support we’ve had from the community and from people in the greater artistic community is really overwhelming and humbling, and keeping that energy into the build process is what I think keeps us going,” Blackburn said. “The show must go on. That’s the oldest adage in theater, and it’s true.”
The Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc. is raising money for its rebuilding fund and will be hosting multiple fundraisers throughout March. One of the fundraisers is an ACT Chili and Dessert Cook-Off that will take place at 6 p.m. on March 6 at the Elkhorn City Community Center. Admission to taste is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12 years old. The second fundraiser is the seventh annual ACT 5K/10K Race, which will start at 10 a.m. on March 21 at ACT’s former theater building location, 207 North Patty Loveless Drive.
The organization is also selling T-shirts with the phrase, “The show must go on.” All information regarding fundraisers, upcoming shows and updates on ACT’s recovery process can be found on the Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc. Facebook page. For inquiries about helping with the set, call Treyton Blackburn at, (606)-424-7424. For more information on the upcoming season, visit, www.act4.org.
