A Pikeville woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after, police said, she called to report that her Tinder date would not leave, then assaulted and berated the responding Kentucky State Police trooper.
According to the arrest citation, KSP Post 9 received a call from Melanie D. Madaan, 46, of Stone Coal Road, who reported her Tinder date, who she knew only as “Wade,” was at her residence and would not leave.
Trooper M. Branham responded, the citation said, and made contact with Madaan en route to her residence. Branham, the citation said, advised Madaan that the man wasn’t doing anything illegal by being at her residence if he was invited. Madaan, the citation said, began yelling and screaming at Branham, claiming the man was trying to assault her and telling the trooper that, “I’ve got a stick and I’m going to kill this motherf***er.”
Branham wrote that he asked Madaan to not say that because it was terroristic threatening, but she said it again.
The citation said Branham arrived at Madaan’s residence and she told the trooper that the man had left and that he should too, but Branham wrote that he advised her he could not leave due to her making threats to kill someone to him and that he needed to make sure there was no one injured inside the residence.
Branham wrote that he convinced Madaan to open the door and she took him through the residence and he advised her she was under arrest for threatening.
However, the citation said, Madaan began resisting passively at first, telling the trooper, “I am a delicate flower, too delicate for jail and I’m not going. I don’t have to.” After a long period of attempting to explain to Madaan while she was under arrest, Branham wrote, she became aggressive, ran into a back bedroom, closed the door and began screaming.
After making entry to the bedroom, Branham wrote in the citation, Madaan began picking up items in the bedroom and throwing them at the trooper, leading to him being hit in the face and right shoulder. After a brief altercation, the citation said, Madaan was placed under arrest.
Court records show Madaan was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on charges including third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, menacing, falsely reporting an incident, second-degree disorderly conduct and a traffic charge.
Maddan, records show, pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday before Pike District Judge Tommy May, who ordered her held on a $5,000 surety bond.
