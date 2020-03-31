Though the Appalachian Wireless Arena has needed to reschedule, postpone and even cancel several of its recent shows due to concerns over COVID-19, arena officials are hopeful for the venue’s season later this year.
In mid-March, the Appalachian Wireless Arena followed the leads of many event centers across the country and began cancelling, rescheduling or postponing its March, April and early May shows in order to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.
Among the cancellations and postponements were the arena’s East Kentucky Stampede Championship, WYMT Sport, Boat and RV Show and Monster X Tour show.
The arena has rescheduled several of its March, April and May shows for the late summer or fall, including The Price is Right Live, Hank Williams Jr. and The Cleverlys at the Appalachian Center for the Arts.
Josh Kesler, senior director of sales and marketing, said that the arena is continuing to follow the state and federal health guidelines while working with promoters when looking to reschedule shows in their lineup.
“We’re happy to reschedule our shows, and we’re maintaining an awesome fall,” Kesler said. “This is going to be a massive fall, and then we’ve still got shows to announce. We’re monitoring the situation and still working with promoters to bring quality entertainment to Eastern Kentucky.”
Although some ticket refunds are inevitable, Kesler said, many people who purchased tickets for spring shows and concerts have been able to make the new dates work for them.
“We’ve been pretty calm with that,” Kesler said. “The dates are working with folks, and they’re going to go with the rescheduled dates. In the arena world, we hate to cancel. In some circumstances, you have to. That’s just how it is, but when we reschedule it, that makes it that much better for our patrons who really want to see that show and who really support our arena. We’re trying to give them a new date so that they can see that show.”
Although the Appalachian Wireless Arena and the Community Trust Bank Box Office are closed to the public until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19, the arena is continuing to announce new shows in its summer and fall lineup, including Toby Keith, Poison and the Steve Miller Band.
Kesler said he remains hopeful for what the arena will have to offer Eastern Kentucky throughout the year, for whenever the state’s closure orders have been lifted.
“We’re making a lot to do when people are ready to get back out of the house,” Kesler said. “As far as the shows being rescheduled, that’s just a hiccup, but our fall schedule’s going to be jam-packed full of stuff. There is so much that is going to happen in fall of 2020 that it’s going to be insane.”
The Appalachian Wireless Arena and the Community Trust Bank Box Office are closed to the public until further notice. Ticket purchases and information for upcoming events can be found at, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com. All announcements from the arena can also be found on the “Appalachian Wireless Arena” public Facebook page.
The following includes details on newly announced and rescheduled shows at the Appalachian Wireless Arena:
• Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 8. Tickets range from $35.50 to $351.
• The Cleverlys at The Appalachian Center for the Arts, originally scheduled on May 1, has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. on June 4. Tickets are $28. Purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
• Steve Miller Band, with Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives along with special guest Gary Mule Deer, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 22. Tickets range from $36.50 to $76.50.
• The Price is Right Live, originally scheduled for March 26, has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 26. Tickets range from $31.50 to $51.50. All tickets will be honored for this new date.
• Poison is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. Tickets range from $37 to $94.50.
• Toby Keith, with special guests Colt Ford and Waterloo Revival, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. Tickets range from $22 to $246.
• The Hank Williams Jr. show has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. on Oct. 23. Tickets range from $36.50 to $86.50. All tickets purchased will be honored for the new show dates.
