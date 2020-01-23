The Pikeville Independent Schools District made progress in its superintendent search by choosing a search firm during a meeting on Tuesday.
Representatives from the Kentucky School Boards Association and the Kentucky Association for School Administrators presented proposals to the board, each hoping to persuade the board to enlist their services while facilitating its superintendent search. The board then voted at the end of the meeting on the search firm that it would use.
Owens Saylor, director of program development for KASA, presented KASA’s proposal to the board first, while Tim Eaton, KSBA field consultant, waited outside of the meeting room. Saylor said that he helps to organize and support school boards while they hire new superintendents, and he said that KASA represents more than 3,000 school administrators.
During his introduction, Saylor said that the reputations of the superintendent and the district reflect one another, and deciding on a superintendent is “very important.”
“You’ve got big shoes to fill,” Saylor said. “Jerry Green has been an outstanding superintendent. He’s well-regarded and known throughout this entire state. The future of your community depends on the quality of the superintendent you select.”
KASA’s core search package would include facilitating initial planning; overseeing the application process; advertising and recruiting position candidates; establishing, train and guide the screening committee for the search; assisting with the interview process; and negotiating employment contracts for the finalists.
Additional services would include a finalist showcase, behavioral questions, finalist profile and an employee/stakeholder survey. KASA proposed $7,000 as the cost for the core package, with additional services added at extra cost.
Eaton’s proposal presentation followed Saylor’s, and Eaton said he has been anxious to meet with the board about working with them. Eaton said he has helped with 35 superintendent searches through KSBA, and KSBA has overseen at least 200 superintendent searches. Eaton said he enjoys visiting the 172 school districts in Kentucky and seeing the “different dynamics” there are in each district.
“School districts in the state of Kentucky are all unique and different,” Eaton said. “The legislators don’t always recognize that. You guys have a great situation here academically. You’re known for your strong academics. Statewide, you’re known very well, and that will draw applicants to your pool, I’m sure.”
The key responsibilities of KSBA’s search firm in assisting with Pikeville’s superintendent search would include providing “expert guidance” during all search phases; developing a search plan with the board with a customized timeline; assisting in establishing a screening committee; receiving and processing all applications; facilitating the screening committee process; assisting with interviews; advertising and recruiting; and assisting in the new superintendent’s transition.
KSBA proposed a $6,000 flat rate, including mileage, for its services.
Following the presentations and after the representatives left the meeting, the board discussed the firm’s proposals and presentations before putting the decision to a vote.
Board member Brittany Ratliff spoke in favor of Eaton’s presentation and KSBA.
“I really liked the guy who made the proposal for KSBA, and I guess because we’ve had experience with them,” Ratliff said. “We get all the emails from them, all the updates. We know of them. His presentation, I liked (that) his seemed like it was going to take a little big longer, and I think that makes sure that we’re making the right choice.”
Board member Ashley Brown also came out in favor of KSBA’s proposal.
“I liked that it’s more holistic because he’s not only a superintendent, but he’s also about the board’s side, too.”
Joe Thornbury, board chairman, said the board “couldn’t go wrong with either firm” because of their similarities but supported KSBA’s proposal for the money that the district would save.
“It seemed to me like not a lot separated them,” Thornbury said. “Of course, at any time, I think we can’t go wrong with either firm. Any time we have the opportunity to save the district a little bit of money and get the same services, it’s something that we look at as well.”
The board voted unanimously in favor of KSBA as being the firm to help facilitate its superintendent search.
