Starting next week, people who drive on Ky. 632 from L&M Mart at Kimper (Ky. 194) to Phelps Mountain (KY 199/Dinky Road) will see road work signs and workers cutting trees and brush. This is the beginning of what could be an eight-month project to improve this seven-mile stretch of highway, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 12.
Mountain Enterprises of Lexington has a low-bid $1,901,116.40 contract for roadway rehabilitation and asphalt pavement from mile point 0.0 to mile point 7.00, with a completion date of October 31. Weather permitting, however, the company expects to finish by mid-September, according to Roger McPeek, construction manager for Mountain Enterprises.
The Highway Safety Improvement Project includes waterline relocations, pipe cleaning, ditching and shouldering, tree cutting, drainage improvements, drilling/cribbing to repair embankment failures, guardrail, re-paving, addition of high friction surface and striping.
