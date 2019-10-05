PRESTONSBURG — A Prestonsburg resident pleaded guilty Thursday in a case in which he was charged with the 2018 murder of another inmate at the Floyd County Detention Center.
As a result, charges in Pike County against him were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Scotty Gibson, 25, of Prestonsburg, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree manslaughter during a hearing in Floyd Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.
He was charged for the June 5, 2018, murder of inmate Adam Potter, 29, of Prestonsburg. First responders were called to the jail that day, following reports of an inmate who was unresponsive. Potter, 29, was transported to Highlands Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Gibson’s plea came following a recommendation made by Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner, who recommended a sentence of 10 years for the second-degree manslaughter charge. Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris explained that by pleading guilty, Gibson is waiving his rights, including the right that appeal the verdict. He also informed Gibson that he is not required to follow the recommendation presented in the case. Gibson will be sentenced in November.
Gibson recently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge filed in relation to an indictment handed down against him last year in Pike County. Charges, including arson, contained in another indictment filed against Gibson in Pike County were still pending. Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone told the News-Express that all of those charges contained in the two separate indictments were dropped in order to aid in the plea agreement in Floyd County.
“We assisted the Floyd County Attorney’s Office and negotiated something we thought was a good plea,” Slone said.
Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley reported after Potter’s death last year that Gibson allegedly attempted to strike him twice, but he only hit him once on the side of the head, causing him to fall at the jail. He said it was a “nightmare punch” that caused Potter’s death.
A Floyd County grand jury indicted Gibson for allegedly causing Potter’s death, but the indictment alleges “wanton murder,” meaning that Gibson did not intend to murder Potter when he punched him, as alleged. Turner previously reported that Gibson struck Potter in such a way that it injured his skull, causing a vein to bleed.
Floyd County Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert reported that Potter had been in custody at the jail for 32 days at the time of his death. He was incarcerated for charges he faced in two cases that included public intoxication, disorderly conduct and second-degree burglary.
Potter, the son of Julia L. Shortridge and the late Tony R. Potter, is survived by his mother, siblings, grandparents and other family members. He was buried at the Campbell Cemetery in Prestonsburg last year.
“He will be missed by all that knew and loved him,” his obituary read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.