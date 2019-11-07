The City of Pikeville is accepting bookings for its new events center currently under construction at Bob Amos Park.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick told the News-Express recently that the city’s new events center is expected to open near the end of the year or within the first quarter of next year, and bookings for the facility are already underway. The 350-person-capacity center is located at the overlook of Bob Amos Park overlooking the Pikeville Cut Through and a portion of downtown Pikeville. Elswick said the project has been aided by good weather over the past several months.
“We’ve been very fortunate with the weather,” Elswick said. “We’re finally seeing some rain, so that, of course, is slowing progress a little bit, but it’s progressing.”
Elswick said the facility is “under roof,” which will help crews make quick progress on the interior of the building. He said Rising Sun Developing is constructing the center and the project is “on budget” at approximately $3.5 million. He said the facility is expected to generate enough revenue to cover the cost of construction.
Elswick said the events center will be suited to host conferences, weddings, receptions, parties and other events.
The events center at Bob Amos Park will be operated for the city by Appalachian Wireless Arena.
For booking information, contact Andrea Collins at the arena, at, (606) 444-5500.
