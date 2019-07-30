The Pike County Schools District has increased the pay scale for all of its substitute teachers with a four-year degree starting in the 2019-20 school year.
The increase will be an extra $20 per day, increasing the pay scale from $65 to $85 per day. According to the district’s website, non-degree substitute teacher pay will remain at $65 per day. The increase was approved by the Pike County Schools District Board of Education during its regular meeting on July 11.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said the pay scale for substitute teachers was about the same when he worked as a substitute teacher about 25 years ago. He said the Pike County Schools District has to compete with the substitute teacher pay scales of about $100 or more in West Virginia and Virginia.
“It’s been about 30 years since the subs have gotten a raise,” Adkins said. “We have gotten behind.”
Dist. 3 board member Dwayne Abshire said that increasing the substitute teacher pay scale will be a way to incentivize more substitute teachers to work in the Pike County Schools District.
“If all they want to do is be a substitute teacher, if you give an incentive for those four-year degrees, they may decide to get it,” Abshire said. “I think it’s something that we need to address.”
According to the district’s website, substitute teachers must provide documentation of their four-year degree to the personnel department in order to adjust their pay rate accordingly.
