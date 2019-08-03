As Kentucky’s public schools start back in session, students at those schools will now see “In God We Trust” displayed, as required by the state.
House Bill 46, which was passed during the 2019 regular session in the General Assembly, requires all public elementary and secondary schools to display the national motto “in a prominent location in the school.” The bill was signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin on March 25.
Reed Adkins, superintendent of the Pike County Schools District, said that the decision on where to place the motto will be left to individual site-based councils of the 22 schools in the district, but he said it will be done before the district starts on Aug. 8.
“We always meet all state and federal school guidelines,” Adkins said.
Jerry Green, superintendent of the Pikeville Independent School District, said the signs to display the motto have already been purchased and will be displayed in the main entrances of the district’s schools.
