During a recent meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman updated the court regarding its intention to expand the Pike County landfill, which the court has already filed with the state.
“As most of you know, we have filed with the state an intention to expand the landfill,” Hickman said. “I’m going to read this public notice and then I’ll make comments after that.”
According to the notice, the governing body of Pike County will conduct a public comment period to consider amending the areas solid waste management plan. The proposal was submitted to the Kentucky Environmental and Public Protection Cabinet Division of Waste Management in accordance with KRS.
If approved, the amendment would revise the 2018-2022 Pike County Area Solid Waste Management Plan by approving the expansion of the Pike County Landfill, which has an airspace volume of up to 15 million cubic yards, and also authorizing additional capacity for disposal of approximately 9 million tons of solid waste in Pike County.
The proposed plan amendment is available for public inspection at the judge-executive’s office and the Pike County Solid Waste Coordinator’s office during normal business hours.
Additional information about the proposed plan amendment can be provided by Hickman.
“Any person who would wish to comment on the plan amendment may do so by providing comments no later than the close of business on the 30th day of the public notice, which would be Dec. 7, 2019,” Hickman said. According to Hickman, any person wishing to be heard at the a public hearing must make a request via telephone at (606) 432-6247, by email, at, reggie.hickman@ky.gov, or by written communication to the fiscal court.
A public hearing will be scheduled at a later time to receive public comment on the plan amendment. However, if nobody requests to comment on the planned amendment, Hickman said, the hearing can be canceled.
According to Hickman, the fiscal court will respond to all written comments within 15 days of the closure of the public comment period.
“Judge and members of the court, this meets the letter of the law on what we need to do,” Hickman said. “We are on schedule for this process.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the notice is good news.
“I think there’s a few technical things that they needed, but it looks like we’re going to be repermitting the landfill and get probably another 50 plus years out of it,” Jones said.
