Mountain Water District filed an application last week that could see the district take on more than $3.1 million in debt in order to replace meters throughout the district.
According to an application, filed Sept. 13 with the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the district plans to finance the total $3.5 million project through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant of $350,000 and a loan of $3.15 million to be financed through the issuance of Waterworks Revenue Bonds, maturing over a 40-year period at an interest rate not to exceed 3.125 percent per year.
The district, according to the filing, expects to do the meter replacement between Oct. 21 of this year and complete the replacement on or about Oct. 15, 2020.
According to a project preliminary engineering report by Summit Engineering filed in the application, the district serves approximately 16,500 customers and has already replaced approximately 1,000 meters that have failed. The proposed project would result in the district replacing the remaining approximately 15,500 residential meters currently in place.
According to Summit’s report, the meter replacement is necessary.
“(Mountain Water District) has experienced a loss of revenue due to failing meters,” the report said. “Failure rates are anticipated to increase as existing meters reach the end of their lifespan.”
That lifespan for the current meters is estimated at approximately 10 years, while the meters the district is proposing to install have a lifespan of between 20 years and 25 years.
Not replacing the meters, according to the Summit report, would be costly.
“Meters would be replaced by the district as they fail and are located,” the report said. “Meter failure rates are expected to increase and the district would see further revenue loss.”
As of presstime Wednesday, the PSC had accepted the filing, but had not issued an order in connection with it.
