Thomas Pinion, principal at Dorton Elementary, has announced the honor roll for the third nine week grading period. Students placed on the honor roll are as follows:
Eighth grade
All As: John Burke, Kenslie Lucas, Kaley Phillips, Emma Stewart, Cameron Sykes, Braiden Tackett, Elaina Tackett. B average: Mckenzie Akers, Ronnie Campbell, Saide Cantrell, Kaileigh Chaney, Madalyn Easterling, Cody Bill Elkins, Mikkah Johnson, Lincoln Mullins, Brayden Newsome, Emily Ratliff, Landon Varney, Hannah White.
Seventh grade
All As: Taylor Akers, Brayden Bolden, Madison Boyd, Bailey Burke, Hollie Brown, Keira Newsom, Connor Rose. B average: Emma Burkhead, Abby Collins, Makayla Cox, Gavin Hamilton, Noah McClanahan, Landon Puett, Katie Ratliff, Bayleigh Rose, Katelynn Tackett.
Sixth grade
B average: Alyssa Akers, Isaiah Belcher, Isabelle Bowling, Nick Brown, Mckinley Burke, Rachael Burke, Tila Collins, Addison Kilgore, Bradley Mullins, Cameron Mutz, Alex Robinson, Eli Robinson, Cody Sturgill, Brett Sturgill, Aidyn Tackett, Maggie Tackett, Mikala Tackett.
Fifth grade
B average: Khloe Bartley, Hailey Bentley, Brayden Bentley, Jaxon Chaney, Cam Chaney, Cadence Childers, Sydnie Day, Cainan Fleming, Lahoma Gibson, Samueal Mielik, Scott Mitchell, Madeline Mullins, Ean Ratliff, Braxton Tackett, Trenton Tackett, Jacob Williams, Keely Wooten.
Fourth grade
All As: Mashaeleigh Adkins, Maleigha Anderson, Addison Davis, Bella Gravely, Paelyn Stewart, Kinley Tackett. B average: Epp Craft, Connor Daniels, Kameron Little, Molly Mcpeek, Reed Mullins, Tori Ratliff, Liley Rietz, Alicia Stevens, Hunter Tackett.
